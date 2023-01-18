Eber: Selling California as the Freedom State. 

By

The Hollywood Slicky, Newsom, closed schools, churches and businesses based on what he KNEW were lies. He is forcing us to buy expensive EV’s to replace gas powered cars—so only elites like him can drive without using government transportation, bikes or walking. He appointed a Commission that wants us to pay $569 billion in reparations—and he has not closed down these Marxists from stealing money that does not exist. Under him government schools were closed for two years—this hurt minority kids the most. Proof he is a racist? This article talks about all the Freedoms we have lost in California—yet Newsom has declared the LOSS of Freedom is really MORE Freedom. Sounds like a character from the book “Animal Farm”. Except he and his Democrats have indeed in real time stolen our Freedoms and Future. Now you know why folks who can are fleeing the State—they do not want to live in Cuba or California.

Selling California as the Freedom State. By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 1/19/23

I can’t believe anyone other than those stricken with poverty, might desire to reside in California. Being a locale with high crime rates, astronomical taxes, poor public education, and gridlock on the highways it is not difficult to surmise why so many families are fleeing the Golden State.

What we really should be asking is why more middle class and above are not departing California in record numbers?

Apparently, Governor Newsom has not received the message. In his second inaugural address he depicts his administration as “Standing up for ideals, striking out against injustice”. Newsom refers to California as the “Freedom State”

What in the world could he possibly be thinking?

The Homeless can squat on private property without remorse. At the same time if a land owner evicts them, they are depicted as bad guys by leftist journalists.

Newsom and his predecessors have governed with the premise Sacramento knows best. Local governments are considered to be ornaments to the dictates of “Big Brother”

It is now illegal for merchants to sell menthol cigarettes in California even though African American’s are a primary user of so called “Cools”. Such an action is not considered to be racist as the government is attempting to protect a segment of the population from harming themselves.

Doesn’t this sound a bit like a paternalistic perspective exhibited with apartheid?

But wait there’s more. Global warming fruitcakes, in addition to prohibiting gas powered vehicles, want to eliminate stoves fueled with natural gas. Their rational for saving the environment is not very scientific. Reducing asthma cases seems like a weak excuse for such a radical action.

Apparently, the city of Berkeley disagrees by banning future gas range hook ups. I can’t wait to see how things go if restaurants are forced to use an electric burners to prepare food. There might be a revolution led by sauté chefs.

Unintended consequences for inept policies are another feature of Gavin Newsom’s definition of freedom.

Density discounts given by City Planners to allow substandard housing to be built to increase the number of units built, is cruel and unusual punishment. When these units, who lack parking spaces, are constructed near mass transit systems, most residents can’t afford to use these services.

Sardine like living conditions often become a recipe for the Section 8 Housing for tomorrow!

Even in the work place, government intervention to make independent owner operator truck drivers and those who work part time for the likes of Uber-Lyft employees, rather than independent contractors, makes little sense. Most of these people never asked the State to help their plight other than to leave them alone.

It matters not to politicians in Sacramento who persecutes these folks at the request of labor unions trying to recruit new members.

In a similar vein increasing minimum wages too high often leaves collateral damage for those who are supposed to be the beneficiaries. Why does the State of California insist on minimum wages for businesses that can’t afford to pay them? In most cases, less help is hired

For fast food enterprises, new construction eliminates many jobs that were once paid to minimum wage earners. Just ask McDonald’s and Taco Bell. While we are on the topic of food services, why should restaurant owners have to pay workers minimum wages who depend on tips for their living?

Meanwhile, government is less transparent than ever. Unaccountable government bureaucrats determine everything from Spare the Air Days to assessing health risks of using natural gas. No one elects these decision makers. Public input since Covid-19 is often limited to zoom meetings controlled by those in charge. Even with the epidemic virtually over, there is no incentive to return to in person gatherings.

Those in power don’t like to face the public in neutral environments because they can’t determine who speaks and the subject matter covered. Most politicians prefer to face their constituents under the umbrella of fake Town Hall events.

I used to think the main purpose of public education was gaining expertise for students in reading, writing, science, math, and English. Currently in California with emphasis placed on critical race theory, woke morality, dancing, art, deviant sex education, and hatred for American culture. With such priorities in place, it is no wonder the State is in the bottom 10% of the country when it comes to basic literacy.

With this sad fact, how can Gavin Newsom equate such a dismal record with creating freedom to be emulated beyond California’s borders?

My only question is how long parents still attending back to school will stay silent when educators remark, “Teachers are here for the children”.

Why do we still listen to dime store environmentalists who tell us saving red tailed frogs is a higher priority than giving farmers an adequate amount of water to grow crops that are the envy of the world. Where is the science for all of this? Global Warming and Climate Change have become the religion of the left these days. Challenging any of this doctrine is considered to be a hate crime in many quarters.

Will a point ever come when a government official might remark the draught is over!

These same people, who reject building new water storage in California and expanding the capacity of Mt Shasta, offer nothing in return other than more government control over people’s lives. Their solutions include such notable change as:

Utilizing unneeded environmental reviews with a cumbersome permit approval process, it is too expensive building new housing without governmental subsidies.

Building affordable housing is less important than if union labor is utilized for construction

Improve air quality in California by exporting so called dirty manufacturing jobs abroad.

Opposition to nuclear power despite it being cleaner and less expensive than other non fossil fuel alternatives.

Thank you Gavin Newsom; for your enlightened point of view. Hopefully expanding California as a so called freedom state, including reparations to decedents of slaves, will be halted in the 2024 presidential primaries. Perhaps the country will come to its senses even if you offer them a solar powered electric fork as an inducement to give up their fossil fueled cars.