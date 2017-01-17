Eber: Senator Harris out of touch at first hearing

By

Senator Harris out of touch at first hearing By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 1/18/17

It was really not her fault. Shortly after Kamala Harris was sworn in as California’s Junior Senator, she was placed on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, questioning prospective CIA director Mike Pompeo at his confirmation hearing.

In dealing with issues pertaining to “Spook World” such as ISIS, Russian aggression, terrorism, and the spread of nuclear weapons, Harris’s priorities came from her experience in California politics where being a “progressive” propelled her to the highest levels of government in Washington D.C.

So what did Harris ask Pompeo about how he would handle running the spy agency that the nation depends on to keep citizens safe?

Her first question was “Your voting record and stated position on gay marriage and the importance of having a quote un quote traditional family structure for raising children is pretty clear. Um, I disagree with your position, but, of course, you are entitled to your opinion” This was followed up by Harris asking about “the recruitment or retention of patriotic LGBT women and men in the CIA.”

This shows how out of touch she is what is going on in the real world as opposed to life in Fantasyland in California. Perhaps Ms. Harris thought she was attending a Gavin Newsom for Governor Pep rally where all that mattered is that no guns were present, at least 4 restroom options were available and it would be a hate crime to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Unfortunately, Senator Harris was on the national stage where her priorities were different than the CIA who deals with a bunch of real bad guys every day who want to destroy the country they are trying to keep safe. “Excuse me while I kiss the sky” but what do touchy –feely issues she was talking about have anything to do with operating a spy agency?

Unfortunately, Harris was not finished with her interrogation. The next set of questions for Pompeo pertained to the CIA’s human resources and employee benefits policies regarding gays and lesbians and NASA’s climate change report. Unfortunately, these are not concerns of America’s enemies in the Middle East where gay men are executed on sight, women are treated as second class citizen and concern about climate change isn’t exactly a priority of terrorists.

I doubt seriously if those who participated in the 9-11 bombings at the World Trade Center and other locales were very much concerned about global warming or protecting he environment.

Unfortunately, Harris did not get this message. One would think she thought the Senate hearing was similar to attending the Progressive Coalition Conference where those in attendance would hold similar views to her own. She continued her line of questioning on climate change saying”

“CIA Director Brennan—who spent 25-year career at the CIA as an analyst, a senior manager, and station chief in the field—has said that when, “CIA analysts look for deeper causes of rising instability in the world, one of the causes those CIA analysts see as the—is the impact of climate change.” Do you have any reason to doubt the assessment of these CIA analysts?”

Pomeo could only retort “Senator Harris, I haven’t had a chance to read those materials with respect to climate change. I do know the agency’s role there. Its role is to collect foreign intelligence,” He later went on to conclude, “I frankly, as the director of CIA, uh, would prefer today not to get into the details of climate debate and science. It just seems—my role is going to be so different and unique from that. It is gonna be to work alongside warriors keeping Americans safe… Uh, and so, I stand by the things I’ve said previously with respect to that issue.”

Harris could not let go asking “So, I’m not clear. Do you believe that NASA’s findings are debatable? To which Pomeo replied, “ Senator, I have to tell you… I haven’t spent enough time to tell you that I, uh, have looked at NASA’s findings in particular. I just can’t give you any judgement about that today.”

And so it went with Kamala Harris on her first test as Senator dealing with national security like it was collateral damage to a sensitivity session with a group of Buddhist Monks. How could the largest state in the union in terms of GNP and high tech ever elect anyone to the United States Senate who is so oblivious to the job she is undertaking?

The best we can hope is that California’s Senior Senator Dianne Feinstein will take Ms Harris aside and act like a “Dutch Aunt” and properly brief her on what real life is in the D.C. Beltway,. It is certain that somewhere along the way Harris, an attorney in real life, will wake up and realize “This ain’t Kansas” and better relate to her colleagues and the issues she is dealing with in the Senate.

Harris will soon need to learn Washington D.C. is not a Sanctuary City where progressive thinking is in vogue these days. Is this too much of a brain washing ordeal to extricate herself from such thinking? Perhaps! There is so much hot air coming out of The Golden State that climate change is the least of Kamala Harris’s problem these days.