Eber: Silly laws passed in 2021

For Californians it is a serious matter, our State is collapsing. "Even if my alleged offenses are protected by the first Amendment, there is still danger of being apprehended by the authorities for committing some kind of hate crime. Several years ago I was thrown out of a neighborhood bar in San Francisco for admitting being a Schwarzenegger Republican. If I committed a similar offense today, bail would likely be required. Even taking my Labrador-Australian Sheppard, Charley to the Dog Park places me in peril. A sign at the entrance reads " Be a responsible dog owner. Control your dog, Dogs digging will be asked to leave the dog park" Does this mean an undercover policeman will observe Charley's activities and issue a ticket or arrest us? Will law enforcement deputize Junior Fire Marshals or some other group to make sure no unnecessary digging takes place? This anti-dog concern in a town that allows humans and dogs to poop on the streets, the homeless are in all the best neighborhoods (except where Pelosi lives). After redistricting when the already minuscule number of Republicans in Sacramento are cut in half expect the funniest, silliest and most dangerous legislation to pass. At that point anyone not in a hospice will be fleeing the State.

Silly laws passed in 2021 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/27/21

Talking about enforcement problems let’s take a look at AB 453 authored by Assemblywomen Cristina Garcia (D) Downey that would make it illegal to remove a condom without consent during sexual intercourse. Unless there is a camera or neutral observer present, it might be difficult to enforce the law. What about accidents or what George Costanza of Seinfeld fame, referred to as the “shrinkage factor”, taking place?

Better to be safe and be content with a ménage de Uno!

Similar “get off my lawn” type of laws have extended itself to law makers in Sacramento. No issue or offense against Woke sensitivities avoids intense scrutiny.

A good example of Woke over ach is SB 1084. Sponsored by Progressive Democrats Evan Low and Christina Gonzales it requires large department stores to have gender neutral areas for children including transgender kids. I guess this means Barbie and Ken will require a trial separation and a special”Cross dress for less” apparel isle be instituted.

Most likely, the new law which has fines up to $ 500.00 per offense, will not apply to Adult book stores that sell toys for both men and women, except at “chain” stores at outlet malls.

To make sure Critical Race theory is an important class on parallel with so called solids, AB-1 was passed to make sure an ethnic studies class is taught as a high school graduation requirement. Apparently, the legislature places such study as a higher priority than English, Math, or science.

Ironically, California k1-12 schools are in the lowest 10% in the entire country when test scores are tabulated for actual academic skills.

But worry not, Governor Newsom Signed AB-367 that gives free access to menstrual products in public schools for women, non-binary, transgender men and those who “experience inequities resulting from lack of access to menstrual products”

Staying in the academic sphere, AB-928 sponsored by Democrat Marc Berman of Los Altos that allows students at junior colleges have an agreed set of courses that can gain access to either State colleges or the University system. Such a move will most affect those transferring to UC which has higher standards of academic expertise (especially in writing) as many of their tests are essay.

AB-1346 is another Green New Deal law that prohibits the sales of gas powered lawn mowers, weed whackers, blowers, and other machinery used primarily by cut of blow garden maintenance services by the middle of next year. Its authors claim that pollution caused by using this equipment is damaging to the environment.

In the future gardeners will need mega batteries to operate solar powered apparatuses. Left out in the cold will be primarily low income immigrants who will have a difficult time paying for upgraded equipment and the expensive batteries needed to operate them for the entire day.

As usual collateral damage caused by stupid laws end up hurting the little guy. A classic example are owner operators of big rig trucks that were hurt by the passage of SB-5 back in 2118 that was intended to unionize Uber-Lyft drivers. Between restrictions put on by the State and the need to spend $70,000 per vehicle to comply with new environmental laws, we wonder why there is such a shortage of drivers to service the shipping trade in Oakland and Southern California?

Appealing to social justice advocates SB-2 gives the State Commission of Police Officer Standards and Training the power to decertify sworn officers for any perceived wrong doing. It would make up an advisory board comprised mostly by civilians with limited law enforcement experience. This board would look into misconduct allegations and make recommendations to the Board for their consideration

With a bunch of Wokes in charge, it is no wonder that this bill, which was endorsed by the ACLU and the California Innocence Coalition, has been opposed by virtually every law enforcement organization in the state.

Going along with SB-2 is SB-16 which expands the public’s access to police records allowing the public to review findings pertaining to alleged use of unreasonable force or engaged in biased behavior. This law tends to restrict police from doing their jobs for fear of reprisal when law enforcement officers are needed to intervene with criminal activities.

Just ask the police in Chicago why they think about laws similar laws to these. No wonder law enforcement personel in California and the rest of the country are retiring in record numbers.

In general the California Legislature has become a bunch of busy bodies that pass laws to interfere with the activities of citizens and business without consideration of the consequences. They are more interested in satisfying the needs of Wokes than the welfare of California residents.

Meanwhile, I will be forced to hide in my bunker hoping the written word will not be offensive enough to merit an arrest warrant.