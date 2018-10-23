Eber: State and Federal races a bore in California

By

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 10/24/18

If one is a close watcher of the six o’clock news, carefully reads daily newspapers or is a political junkie, one would think next month’s election in California is the hottest thing since sliced bread. Despite so called “Talking Heads” in the media trying to create interest, the whole process is pretty much of a bore from my perspective.

There are few races for state offices that can elicit more than a collective yawn. The governor’s contest is a snoozer. Hardly any street signs can be found. Apparently, Gavin Newsom is spending the funds he has collected for the past 7 years on the web for television advertisements. His opponent Republican John Cox, who much of the electorate is unfamiliar with, does a few commercials on the tube that don’t create much excitement.

This race comes down to Cox receiving support from 23% registered Republicans plus disenfranchised decline to State and a few Democrats who loath the Progressive Newsom. With this scenario it is difficult for Cox to raise funds because his potential donors consider the GOP standard bearer to be what Los Vegas bookmakers refer to as “dead money”?

This leaves us with several electoral battles that pit two Democrats running against each another. Typical is the Lieutenant Governor’s race which features Eleni Kounalakis and Dr. Ed Hernandez. I had to look up their names because I couldn’t remember who was running. Advertisements tell me Kounalakis will protect the coastline, deal with homelessness, and keep the cost of college tuition down.

If “Eleni” could keep her campaign pledges, she would be doing a lot more than her predecessor Gavin Newsom, who in his two terms of office, accomplished little more other than legalizing weed and running for Governor. As for fellow moderate democrat Ed Hernandez, he wants to improve health care and create jobs.

Please allow to me sweep away any possible hanging chads to support this guy! Looking at the resumes of the candidates and their ability to get anything done as Lt. Governor I have to revert to an old Chicago Song, “Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?”

Most of the other races on the undercard fall into this same class that voters will be given the opportunity to support one of two candidates that can only be differentiated by having a “D” or an “R” affixed to their names.

There are a couple of exceptions. Former Republican Insurance Commissioner turned Independent Steve Poizner is competing in a fairly tight race against Democratic former State Senator Ricardo Lara for the same post. Poizner stands on a platform of his past accomplishments while his opponent is touting a background of being an immigrant whose family had difficulty getting insurance coverage.

Most of the media favor the former Insurance chief for whom both parties have applauded in the past.

This leaves us with the highly contested election for Superintendent of Public Instruction between Progressive Democrat Tony Thurmond and fellow Democrat Marshall Tuck. Do not be confused by these two men’s party affiliation. They are as different as night and day.

Tony Thurmond served on the board in the embattled Richmond School District. Despite his sketchy record overseeing what was considered to be a failing educational system, the former Assemblyman has strong backing from the California Teachers Association (CTA) and most other labor unions that are all big supporters of the Democratic Party.

If elected Thurmond is known to be dedicated to be any enemy of school choice and Charter Schools of any type. He is generally satisfied with the status quo which has California K1-12 students in regular schools to be in the bottom 10% of the United States in terms of achievement in English and math.

While this dismal showing might be partially a product of the Sanctuary State laws that allow undocumented Hispanic residents to settle in California, Thurmond offers little more than taxpayers providing new preschool programs for all.

Marshal Tuck, who was narrowly defeated for the Superintendent post four years ago, is a school choice advocate who managed several Charter Schools in Southern California. His campaign war chest, to compete against his union opponents, comes mostly from EdVoice, Charter School advocates, and individuals who are unhappy with the performance of public schools in California

Tuck, who has raised about 25 million dollars thus far, is concentrating on educational issues that he feels are being undermined by the CTA. In contrast Thurmond’s campaign is emphasizing that Tuck once worked on Wall Street, is a tool of corporate millionaires and is a close associate of alleged Public Enemy #1 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Thus far no one from the Thurmond Campaign has been able to explain how DeVos has helped lower test scores in California or how wealthy philanthropists have destroyed public schools by donating funds to Charter Schools. But in the end does this really matter as negative advertising is used to support one candidate or another.

The battle for State office holders leaves us with the Federal Election for 53 seats in the House of Representatives. This is important on a regional basis. While Democrats dominate Republicans by a score of 39 to 14, they are hoping to increase this total in the November election. This is considered to be important on the national stage as picking up seats in California is part of a national strategy to regain the majority in the House of Representatives.

Currently, polls indicate that Democrats are expected to achieve their goals. This is because of anti-Trump sentiment in California and the general malaise of the Republican Party in effectively supporting their candidates.

The only other Federal race of note is for the US Senate Seat where 85 year old incumbent Diane Feinstein is facing fellow Progressive Kevin De Leon.

Prior to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court Justice, there was overwhelming support by many Republicans and Decline to State voters backing Feinstein. Prevailing opinion was that she was preferable to De Leon who was the Sponsor of Sanctuary City policies while serving as leader Pro Tem in the California State Senate.

After Feinstein unveiled sexual assault charges against Kavanaugh that she held for over two months just prior to when the hearings were concluded, many of the Senior Senator’s constituents were angry with her punk behavior. Combined this with allegations that Feinstein leaked confidential information about the alleged attack, she definitely lost support from individuals who often vote for the lesser of two evils.

Despite this, Feinstein is still way ahead to retain her seat. My editor Steve Frank has recently said “none of the above” may well tally the most votes in the Senate race.

With such a scenario, excitement for State and Federal elections in California does not exactly abound. With the exception of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction race, I will not lose much sleep with these outcomes in 2018.

For me it will be the usual “wait to next year” attitude which I reserve for baseball teams and politics.

Next week- Special Interest dominate State Propositions