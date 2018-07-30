Eber: Taking a knee in sports and politics

By

Taking a knee in sports and politics By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 7/30/18

As the NFL season soon approaches, some of the players are demanding the right to continue their protest by dropping to one knee instead of standing at attention when the National Anthem is played prior to the start of football games.

I agree with these players. Whatever their conduct might be is protected as free speech under the First amendment of our Constitution. It is also my right not to watch their four hour games or spend money on products they are trying to sell me during the endless parade of commercial timeouts.

It does make me feel resentful that bunches on jocks are trying to impose their social values on me. If this was my intent on Sunday I would attend a religious service or watch a pro such as Joel Osteen offer his guidance to help me see the light. Since when does running a 4.4 40 or bench pressing 350 lbs empower a professional athlete to counsel me on the best way to deal with the underprivileged in our society?

Trying, as my friend George did to blame Donald Trump for dividing the country on the NFL issue, makes no sense to me. Since when is it the President’s responsibility to give credence or remain silent to what many Americans believe to be an offensive act? Does uniting football fans to be “pro choice” on the kneeling issue, “trump” all other considerations?

Such a notion is ridiculous. Trump is not responsible for the NFL pregame controversy. Neither can his comments about when the National Anthem is played be blamed for the leagues declining ratings in 2017.

Correspondently, if football players allegedly disrespecting the flag ends up being bad for business do franchise owners have the right to keep their employees in check and stop the kneeling stuff? I would say “yes” without hesitation.

Like any other business, NFL owners have the right to control the conduct of their employees during work hours. If the workers don’t like it they are free to seek employment in more tolerant environments. In my mind, our Constitution does not make special rules governing the actions of elite athletes.

Determining personnel policy as it does with all businesses rests with the owners of these NFL franchises who each received a check last year for over a quarter billion dollars. If they believe to kneel or not to kneel is bad for business, they have the power if not responsibility to take corrective action.

In reality this tiff with the NFL Owners and their players is not pertaining to their pregame activities. Instead, it is a Cultural Revolution proxy war going on between the Baby Boomer and most of the Generation XYers versus the Millennial set. The concept of what constitutes patriotism is where the battle grounds are drawn between these varying segments of American society.

The Baby Boomers along with their siblings who follow a well worn “That’s the way I heard it should always be” path, greatly value the sacrifices that they and their parents generation made in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. They also tend to buy in to the concept that their proud past has allowed them and their children to obtain the American Dream.

Not so especially for Millennials who tend to have more a sense of entitlement for what society and government owes them as they progress through life. In many cases the patriotic and nationalistic genes are missing from their mental make-up.

As the near future unfolds Millennial’s will determine if the United States will remain a capitalistic country or follow more of a socialistic direction that has been embraced by Western Europe. The dispute between the owners, players, and some of their fans is merely a small confrontation for what lies ahead in American society.

With the NFL players we have to ask if these mostly millionaire athletes have life experiences which justify disrespecting in some people’s eyes, the flag that helped make their existence possible? Are scoring touchdowns, kicking field goals, or sacking the quarterback a comp for serving in the military? It must be noted most NFL players once they reach the college ranks have led a pampered and privileged life styles.

Most of their expertise in military matters is limited to video game encounters and seeing movies on the level of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, or the newest Jurassic Park sequel. Whether these football players actually took history and political science courses when attending school to assist them in giving insight to share with others is debatable?

Perhaps it is better to engage in dialog on the kneeling issue rather than sweeping it under the rug as many progressives prefer to do. With mid-term elections to be soon upon us, trying to play the Donald Trump is all that ails us card may turn out to be a mistake. This is the same type of error Hillary Clinton made during her candidacy for President run in 2016.

Her lack of respect for others point of view led to the backlash to Clinton’s Basket of Deplorables. Many people do not want to be called racist and elitists for their undying support for the red, white, and blue.

In politics ignorance in most cases is bliss but there must be at least a small helping of fruits vegetables and protein to provide voters with a balanced diet to throw the incumbent bums out.

For Democrats to win the House and possibly the Senate this means they must do more than take a knee and say to all who will listen how much they distain Donald Trump and that he should be impeached. This advice especially applies to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi who have in all cases opposed the President before even finding out what he was proposing.