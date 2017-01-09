Eber: Taming the Wounded Russian Bear Vladimir Putin

By

Taming the wounded Russian Bear Vladimir Putin by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 1/10/17

Prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump, it is surprising how much attention has been being spent on worrying about America’s relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Given that the economy of his country is collapsing, there are few places in the world Putin’s regime poses much to worry about.

Except for military weapons and armaments of war, Russia has little to offer these days.

Just look at the places where they are using military might? The Syrian civil war has little upside for Russian interests. Even If they can prop up the present regime in a coalition with Iran, what is there in it for the former Communist country? Syria has virtually no oil or prospects for creating any wealth even if they became a client state. Controlling Syria is like having title to a giant homeless encampment. It makes no sense.

Ditto for Putin’s adventure annexing the Crimean. There is little hard cash to be made there. The cost of maintaining troops is higher than any riches that could be extracted from this area which does not have an abundance of natural resources. There is some valuable farm land to consider, but it isn’t worth fighting for or maintaining an occupying force.

While the Crimean has coveted warm water ports Russia desires, it is also known that large container ships have difficulty docking in this region because the water is shallow in the Black Sea. On top of this because of all of the corruption with Russian customs, the international community avoids their largest port Novorossiysk because clearances are so costly

With exception of appealing to rogue regimes in North Korea, Cuba, and possibly parts of Africa, Putin’s pantry including any tangible foreign aid is pretty bare. For proof, just look at Russian exports, with the exception of natural resources, to anywhere in the world.

According to recent statistics The top exports of Russia are Crude Petroleum ( $155B), Refined petroleum ($88.3B), Petroleum Gas ($35.9B), Coal Briquettes($12.7B) and Raw Aluminum ($7.64B), None of these items are what developing countries covet, especially in the Middle East. When it comes to guns or butter, Russia can only offer bullets.

Unlike the so called prosperous times under Communalism, Russia currently offers few items to offer to increase their influence. They can no longer spread their wings by constructing the Aswan High Dam in Egypt or offering free military aid to Africa. By those standards Putin’s government is little more than “hamburger helper” in their dealings with the Third World.

One of the main reasons for Russia having so few arrows in their quiver is because of their lack of products they can offer the world. Their once mighty manufacturing base has been hurt by the greed of Putin and his pals who have extracting billions of dollars primarily from oil revenues for their own personal gains. Unlike his predecessors going back to the early Communist regimes or to the times of Peter the Great, Putin has never investing in infrastructure projects or building up their manufacturing base.

With the exception of the production of military equipment, Russia is not even remotely filling its manufacturing potential. Foreign investment is discouraged because of the dismal business environment. High unemployment rates abound in the former Soviet Union.

According to the renowned consultant firm Deloitte the top four issues for manufacturing in Russia are:

Currency risks (ruble depreciation)

Shortcomings of government regulation (administrative, trade, economic and other barriers)

Geopolitical risks (EU sanctions, Russian embargo, etc.)

Insufficient government support and financing

Along with these factors is the Russian mafia which is strangling their economy. All of this contributes Russia’s lack of influence as an international trading player or partner.

A good example of Russia’s declining influence is their former client state of Mongolia located in Central Asia sandwiched between their border and China. 25 years ago Russia was providing food, finished goods, and cultural needs to this sparsely populated country. In exchange Russia was able to obtain from the land of Genghis Khan vast mineral resources from cooper and gold to silver and uranium. Those days are long over.

With the exception of some finished petroleum products produced by Siberia, the former Soviet Union has little to trade with Mongolia. For a short time Russia even closed their border with them to prevent low priced Chinese goods from flooding their markets. At the same time Mongolians have ended up reluctantly becoming strong trading partners with China who they depend on for most of their needs from food to construction materials.

Adding to the problems of the Putin regime are the sanctions primarily from the U.S. and Europe over their annexation of the Crimean. Ever so slowly their economy is “falling and can’t get up”.

The Russian ruble has gone to hell the last couple of years. Since Putin came to power about 15 years ago the value of their currency has tumbled from 29 to the current 83 rubles to the dollar. What makes this collapse even more startling is how the Russian economy has been propped up during this time by petroleum and natural gas sales.

To distract his constituents from their lack of economic progress and well being, Putin has resorted to the classic tactics of dictators of diverting their attention to their perceived enemy the United States along with military adventures that have little upside. The question is as Donald Trump assumes the presidency is what can be done to combat Russia’s activities which have destabilized the world especially during Obama’s presidency?

Rather than getting their panties in a bunch about alleged interference of Russia hacking democratic web sites to influence the outcome of the Presidential election, the USA should be looking at the big picture when it comes to Russia. We should realize the economic peril Putin has placed his country and his desperation to distract citizens from the economic mess he has created.

This means the Trump Administration must keep on top of Putin and not allow him to achieve his next takeover target in trying to resurrect the old Soviet Union. These likely targets are probably the small Baltic countries of Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. Outside of being prosperous and closely affiliated with Europe, these small countries possess valuable year round deep water ports which help to reduce Russia’s isolation from Central Europe.

Unlike the Ukraine where Putin had an overwhelming military advantage, this is not the case in the Baltic. Should these countries receive assistance from fellow NATO members, they can be a formidable opponent to be reckoned with. The biggest detriment to this happening is fear on the Russians part that the United States and their European allies are willing to fight for their freedom.

This is where Donald Trump comes in. Unlike the administration of Barack Obama where the United States ended up leading from behind and allowing the bully Putin to have his way in the Middle East and in the Ukraine, Trump has the unique opportunity to be a real leader to stop Russia from achieving their next gambit.

This is why it is important for the new President to gain a better understanding of Putin and be more respected by him. Oratory about crossing red lines and throwing a few diplomats out of the country are not going to cut it. Trump must deal directly with Putin and assert American power and influence on all levels over him. This means negotiating with Putin and likely propping up the Russian economy if necessary to avoid a catastrophe for Russia.

Hopefully, Trump will deal from the right deck to tame his Russian advisory whose days in power may well be numbered.