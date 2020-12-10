Eber: Thanks for the memories

By

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/11/20

It makes me sad to note the San Francisco Chronicle is thinning their news room of higher salary employees once again. The latest victims of cost cutting are Political columnist Phil Matier, Metro Desk Editor Trapper Byrne, and Editorial Page Editor John Diaz. Most likely these individuals will have their jobs eliminated while being consolidated into other departments.

This move is being replicated each year by such iconic publications in California including the Sacramento Bee, Orange County Register, Los Angeles Times, and the Fresno Bee; to name a few. Such is the fate of Metro newspapers in 2020 as they are sinking like an obsolete battleship in a sea of social media headed by Twitter, Facebook, and Goggle.

It wasn’t always that way. Growing up in San Francisco during the 1950’s and 60’s, The Chronicle was the catalyst that stirred the pot. This publication was an essential read for those who wanted to be informed.

It was a place that attracted the disenfranchised including Wall Street refugee Harvey Milk. In addition to people, San Francisco welcomed The New York Giants baseball team (including Willie Mays), and the Philadelphia Warriors basketball squad led by Wilt Chamberlain. The “City by the Bay”, as Tony Bennett crooned, was the place to be.

The crown jewel that exemplified their done spirit was the San Francisco Chronicle. Founded in 1865, it faced competition from the Hearst operated Examiner and News-Call Bulletin, “The Chron”, as it was known, had the distinction of being the prime media outlet in the region. It had a diverse stable of colorful writers that made San Francisco so unique.

Most prominent was Herb Caen whose gossip column was a must read each day. Being mentioned in his Three Dot Lounge was paramount for the whole world to know what you were up to. My favorite was Art Hoppe who wrote political satires that reached a national audience. As an aspiring journalist I had to stop reading him as plagiarizing Hoppe was easy for me to do.

There was also The Fearless Spectator Charles Mc Cabe, travel writer Stanton Deleplane, advice columnist Pauline Philips (Dear Abby), Charles Shultz’s Peanuts, Gary Trudeau’s Doonesbury, and a top rated Sporting Green, which I read from cover to cover each day.

Obviously, things changed following the Golden Age of newspapers in San Francisco. Even though The Chronicle owned the local NBC outlet Channel 4, the public became less dependent on news print to receive relevant information. Radio was able to reinvent itself while television’s continued to take a bite from The Chron’s prominence.

Decline this Century

In 2000, its traditional rival The Examiner, through their owners at the Hearst Corporation, purchased the Chronicle. Afterwards, its circulation fall from a total including daily and Sunday only) from over 500,000 to the present day total of about 383,000 copies. At the same time revenue fell from their lucrative classified section as internet new comers led by Craig’s List and on line automobile sellers reduced profits.

During the next 12 years of the Hearst ownership, their enterprise lost an average of 50 million per year. Following a short period of making a small profit in the 2014-17 time frame, the paper despite cutting expenses, continued to hemorrhage red ink.

It is well known that Hearst would gladly turn the paper over to a new owner gratis; but no one seems to want this white elephant. Apparently Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame, who purchased the Washington Post for $1 under similar circumstances, did not desire to extend his media empire by acquiring another losing business. Potential suitors to acquire the Chronicle fell in the Henny Youngman, “Take my wife; Please take my wife!” category

The decline of the Chronicle is not limited to them. Other dailies in California, seeing their revenues plummet, have taken similar cost saving measures to stay afloat. Typical is the Los Angeles Times that has cut expenses and staff when moving their headquarters to El Segundo in 2018.

Along with veteran newspaper reporters being cut from their publications, we have seen their readers move to the internet. Typical is columnist Dan Walters (formally with the Sacramento Bee) and Carla Mariucci (SF Chronicle) who migrated to the blogosphere after leaving their respective publications.

So what does the world have in store for major newspapers in the future? With declining readership and revenues, how can we expect them to survive in the coming years? Typical are my children and grandchildren, who to the best of my knowledge, never look at a newspaper unless they are trapped in an elevator for an extended period of time.

At this juncture, it does not appear that dally publications, as we knew them, will survive in the coming years. After a colorful history in this country for over 200 years, this institution seems to be going the way of buggy whip manufacturers and nuclear power plants. No one seems to want them.

I find this trend to be alarming and sad. Given the amount of information I received in my formative years reading the SF Chronicle, it is unfortunate today’s internet based society has lost newspaper’s reverence for history. It lacks understanding of what goes on in the world beyond Facebook or Google. Such ignorance has resulted in our political system being hijacked by demagogues and opportunists in recent times.

Perhaps I am a bit nostalgic for the Chronicle I knew growing up; understanding that neither of us will return to our former glory. Herb Caen, Joe Bob Briggs, Charles McCabe, Art Hoppe, Phil Matier, and others can be added to this list of great contributors who will become distant memories in the future.

Growing up in San Francisco, while others dreamed of being policemen, fire chiefs, and airplane pilots, I always thought it would be my destiny to post a regular byline in the Sporting Green. Obviously, this did not happen as life takes us in different and mysterious paths.

To the Chronicle, Farwell my friend and as Bob Hope once remarked, “Thanks for the memories.”

Dedicated to the memory of my Mom Barbara Cerf Eber 1920-2020