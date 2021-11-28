Eber: Thanksgiving revisited

By

Thanksgiving revisited by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/29/21

Some people call it divine providence while others might refer to my chance meeting with Walter Eggers to be an appointment with destiny found in Kurt Vonnegut’s classic novel Cat’s Cradle.

Whatever might be the case, after losing my cell phone in the Safeway parking lot, I found myself thanks to an iPhone 12 tracking device, journeying to a remote trailer park in Concord.

Upon arriving I was greeted by an 84 year old gentleman who was pleased to have someone around to converse with. After my phone was returned, Walter shared his life experiences from when he grew up in Nazi Germany during World War II. He recounted an important moment in his life when a contingent from Hitler’s SS arrested his Dad when Walter was only 5 years old.

The young man never saw his father again. Eggers Sr. was executed, along with several others, for participating in a plot against the evil dictator.

After growing up and serving an apprenticeship as a carpenter, Walter immigrated to the United States in 1963 settling in the Bay Area. It was there he raised his family in Pleasant Hill eventually retiring to the trailer park after his wife passed away.

As an immigrant to the United States, Walter proudly displays his collection of American folklore including eagles, scenes from the old West, and model trains, to those who visit him. For Walter, Thanksgiving is a time of celebration following a difficult life where he strived to make the best of things.

While the vast majority of Americans share Walter Eggers vision of Thanksgiving, a group of Leftist extremists desire to change this holiday because of their belief that the Pilgrims back in 1621 were White Supremists who exploited the Indians at Plymouth Rock for their own economic gains.

Instead of celebrating religious freedom, Thanksgiving bashers led by USC Professor Peter Mancall, prefer to make Thanksgiving “A national day of Mourning” to reflect the displacement and persecution of native Americans.

According to an event description sponsored by several Alumni Associations including Cal State Long Beach:

“The myth of Thanksgiving is powerful and ubiquitous. In the autumn of 1621, so American legend has it, English Pilgrims seeking religious freedom shared a feast with Wampanoags, the residents of the territory the Pilgrims labeled Plymouth,” the event description adds. “The good feelings of that meal soon faded when Native peoples and English colonists, including the Pilgrims, began to compete for resources, initiating conflicts that raged for generations. Yet despite the often-violent relations between the nation and Indigenous communities, the myth of coexistence remained.”

I am not satisfied with Professor Mancall’s explanation for the purpose of his goal of bashing Thanksgiving holiday to “explain the context for events and offer insights about how to interpret the existing evidence.”

My retort to this explanation is a simple B.S! I am sick and tired of having Cancel Culture Wokes trying to rewrite history in their own image. In the same breath:

Tearing down statues of historical figures from Christopher Columbus to Robert E. Lee needs to stop immediately.

Trying to remove American Patriots such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison from history books because they were slave owners over 250 years ago is absurd at best.

Teaching of Critical Race theory in K1-12 public schools should be erased from curriculum. This one sided systemic hatred of our country has no place in the classroom. At the same time lowering educational standards in math, English, and science to fit Woke social standards, will not assist the USA competing with China and other Western countries in the future.

The vision of America as a beacon of freedom and opportunity that Progressive Democrats are trying to tear down, has to be dealt with from on line Tweets to the ballot box in elections to be held next year.

In short middle of the road independent voters, Republicans, and conservatives need to stop turning the other check and allowing Black Lives Matter, (BLM), The Squad, Antifa, Defund the Police, and the Green New Deal people to stop trying to impose their will on the so called “silent majority”.

At the same time local and county governmental bodies must stand-up to radical left wing groups who pack their meetings advocating more governmental intervention in areas ranging from rent control to limiting the effectiveness of law enforcement.

In short we must usher in a new era of American democracy where we return to basic principles outlined in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution that has provided the foundation for the past greatness of America.

A good place to start is by rejecting Woke cancel-culture ideology that rejects our current traditional celebration of Thanksgiving.

Rather than trying to desecrate our proud heritage going back to the Pilgrims, we need to commemorate the cultural diversity which is the heartbeat of our countries greatness.

At the same time we must zealously guard against a recurrence of my friend Walter Eggers loss of his father at the hands of Nazis SS Death Squads less than 80 years ago.

Perhaps his collection of American Eagles, Western figurines, and old railroad trains from the Bradford Exchange is a bit corny, but after all Walter has been through, he deserves to celebrate American history in his own way.

In a similar vein, the rest of us have earned the right to spend Thanksgiving with our families as we always have. Just save me some dark meat and cranberry sauce and everything will be cool.