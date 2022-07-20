Eber: The 10 Commandments of Defeat

By

The 10 Commandments of Defeat by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/21/22

With almost certain defeat looming in the November election, what does a Progressive do to prepare for losing control of Congress?

Is there a new anti-depressant medication for leftists enabling them to carry on without Russian Hoax’s, new impeachment charges against Donald Trump, or a second season of the January 6th Committee hearings?

How will limousine liberals be able to cope without Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and AOC being in charge?

The answer is “with great difficulty”.

As a preview of coming attractions one of the leaders of a Progressive email chain I sometimes visit put out a memo which read, “ I like the following discussion re Ayn Rand I found on Quora. A lot of conservatives lost their shit. I mean really lost it. So… let’s look at the focal characters in Ayn Rand’s three biggest books”.

Atlas Shrugged: Some guy builds some sci-fi engine that can do… whatever. Of course, he’s tall, cool, urbane, genius, etc.

The Fountainhead: Some guy can make fancy buildings that are so beautiful they make you want to cry. Of course, he’s tall, cool, urbane, genius, etc. (and doesn’t he rape a woman?).

Anthem: Some guy isn’t satisfied with being a street sweeper, so he figures out how to make a light bulb and runs off into the forest where he finds a house and decides to start humanity over again, renaming himself after an actual god. Of course, he’s tall, cool, urbane, genius, etc.

Cool! Here’s my question… do you think they’re 100% self-made men? They sure do.

To this trashing of my boyhood fantasy girl Dagny Taggart I could only retort:

You should be blessed with the intellect of Ayn Rand. She has been dead over half a century yet her work and objectivist philosophy is still relevant. No doubt John Galt died for your sins.

With smugness and intellectual superiority these Progressive hypocrites prefer to rip apart this conservative icon rather than discuss the reasons their party will be trounced in November.

One can hardly blame them. Being stuck in Leftist field isn’t exactly the best place to be in 2022. Despite such a predicament, they prefer to believe The 10 Commandments of Democratic Supremacy:

There is nothing amiss at the border with Mexico. All difficulties the President has encountering are directly related to poor management by then President Donald Trump. Everything is under control because White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently said so. Stopping the construction of the Keystone Pipelines, discouraging the issuance of new oil leases, and the imposition of more environmental regulation by Green New Deal advocates in the Biden Administration, has had nothing to do with rising fuel costs and inflation. People feel safer now with the fruits of the defund the police movement including removal of bail for most crimes in California, making shop lifting a misdemeanor offense, and support by professional athletes of Black Lives Matter. Rising crime rates are directly related to the Covid 19 epidemic; not government policies. Almost all Democrats and most who support the GOP think the United States did a bang up job departing Afghanistan despite leaving billions military equipment and thousands of worthy refugees behind. Virtually every Democrat supports passing new Build Back Better packages by Congress. Critics contention such legislation makes inflation worse is baseless GOP slander. If only the traitors Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema had obeyed their leader Chuck Schumer, everything would be honky dory. Joe Biden is right in his contention Vladimir Putin is responsible for the current recessionary economy. Any other problems can be blamed on Donald Trump. 7The only issue almost all agree on is that overturning Roe vs. Wade will galvanize total support for Democrats this fall. Voters are not divided about this controversial issue despite opinion polls that contradicts such a notion. Pro Choice and Planned Parenthood advocates will help lead Democrats to victory. There is unanimous agreement among woke scholars that pronouns and nouns depicting gender are racist and are a cancerous infestation of White Supremists. If only the masses would not scoff at the notion of Latin X and endorse the teaching Critical Race Theory to toddlers. The vast majority of American’s might think Joe Biden is too senile to continue being President but will be pleasantly surprised when VP Kamala Harris takes over the reins of power. No matter what public opinion polls might indicate, on Election Day African American, Hispanic, and young voters will come to the rescue of Democratic candidates; as they always have.

Even for a political hack like me it isn’t difficult to realize these Socialist ideologues must be insane to believe they will emerge victorious this fall. It will take more than spreading hatred of former President Donald Trump to win the support of an electorate where 75% of the middle class has seen their standard of living plummet under Joe Biden’s watch.

Even in California where Progressives hold a monopoly in power, deep inside they must know “ “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” and prepare for inevitable national defeat in Congressional elections.

This might explain why they are so fixated to the Roe vs. Wade decision along with the January 6th hearings. If these subjects become too tedious, they can always entertain themselves in Quora assaulting the memory of Ayn Rand.

I only wish these Leftists read her work as I did rather than skimming Cliff Notes or listened to teachers who missed the train ride to Colorado in Atlas Shrugged.

On the other hand it is likely best Liberals think they can win on an Ex Officio basis because they feel conservatives are always dealt a losing hand. That way the number of seats Republicans pick-up will be greater while pundits like me will be on the winning side for a change.