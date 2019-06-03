Eber: The 2019 Democratic State Convention

By

The 2019 Democratic State Convention by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/4/19



After spending two days at the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco, it felt like one was in a time warp for the fable Snow White and the Seven Red Dwarfs. Instead of asking about beauty, every speech, meeting, and conversation were dominating by the words:

Mirror, Mirror, on the wall

Who’s the fairest Progressive of them all?

“I am” was the retort of every delegate present

Surprisingly, there was little debate on pressing questions of domestic or foreign policy, no matter how controversial. These matters came under the category of “point of information for those in attendance,

On the domestic front this included a ten point program of:

The Green initiative of literally banning fossil fuels to combat climate change is the direction the United States should be moving. (Organized labor in private condemned this but kept quiet at the conventional for sake of unity) Uncle Sam should be putting more money into public education while at the same time banning the spread of Charter Schools as public policy as a way to create more opportunities for all kids. (There was a little grumbling about this but no one present cared to clash with the Teachers Union) Overwhelming support for government intervention to increase creation of more affordable housing in California by passing SB 330 and 50 to have the State take over the responsibility of zoning of new developments from local communities. Have the State of California have their own Medicare for all programs available to all residents including illegal aliens. Continued support for the Sanctuary City program. Abortion rights for Women at every stage of their pregnancy with the State picking up the tab for those who cannot afford such services. No debate on this with Planned Parenthood,who was well represented at the convention Combating gun violence by banning all assault weapons and severely restrict licensing of all weapons Combat corporate greed by raising personal income taxes of executives, make corporations such as Amazon pay their fair share, and severally regulate the banking industry. Forgive all student loan payments from the government or severely cut them. Free Junior College for all and at least cut expenses for those attending State run institutions. Encourage unionization on all levels of society through government intervention to assist this movement. Virtually every union including SIEU, Teamsters, Longshoremen, Nurses, Teachers, etc…, were well represented. Continue to raise taxes regardless of the consequences on job retention and creation.

Not one word that I can remember was mentioned how to pay for Universal Healthcare, free tuition, or increase affordable housing other than taxing the rich. Job creation was also a subject not covered at the proceedings.

Internationally, there was an isolationist flavor with delegates as they want The President to withdraw from areas of combat and only become involved if it is in concert with allies from Europe and Asia. There was a perceived anti-Israel sentiment that could be heard from several quarters. Another desire is that money should be diverted from the military to funding domestic programs.

Now we come to the Democratic candidates that addressed the convention.

Everyone who spoke condemned and spewed hatred towards Present Donald Trump. He was blamed for everything from the shooting deaths in Virginia to the unseasonable weather in the Midwest.

In attack dog mode, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren went thru a stump speech which included free Medicare for all, income inequality, breaking up high tech companies, free public college prep k education. for all etc. She was wildly cheered by the crowd but her stiff stage presence reminded one of your strict third grade teachers who issued frequent detention notes. How this unlikable persona will play out during the campaign is yet to be known.

Corry Booker (D-New Jersey) made much more effort to relate to the audience Although contrasting blue collar roots in Newark to his Stanford education was bit awkward; he extemporaneously discussed the gun violence in Virginia. Booker promising to give his positions on other issues as the campaign unfolds In all Booker performed much better than at the Kavanaugh hearings last year.”

Bernie Sanders acted and sounded much like he always does. His oratory style, which recreates the style of those who wooed audiences in religious tent crusades from yesteryear, was very effective. Sanders loyal supporters did an excellent job of creating excitement during his presentation. Despite this, one could not help but feel Sanders Socialist vision might not play in Peoria.

Kamala Harris as the “favorite daughter” at the convention continued to hammer on impeaching the President while promising to fight corporations and pushing for civil rights on everything from abortion to, LBBT issues. It is notable that Harris chooses not to discuss her reparation program for African slaves or taxing corporations for gender inequality. Apparently, the advisers of Harris believe she has stuck her neck far enough to the left thus far in the campaign.

Other candidates that sounded similar in their Progressive presentations include Mayor Pete Buttiweig Beto “Rourke from Texas, and Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) each of this individuals were decent speakers who all said pretty much the same party line about hating the President and how they wanted to change things with new leadership

In reality than reminded me more of the doll Barbie’s boyfriend Ken than an individual who if elected President would be leader of the free world. Their sisters could have been Representative Kirsten Gillibrand of NewYork and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

In reality this entire group is likely auditioning to become the Democratic vice Presidential candidate.

Differing from these candidates was former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper who was booed by the partisan crowd by rejecting socialism and not wanting to cancel private health insurance which covers an estimated 150 million Americans. While his opinions were firmly rejected by the delegates in San Francisco, he may well faire better in more purplish and red states.

This takes us another enigma at the convention Senator Amy Klobuchar who is also more conservative than the other Democratic hopefuls. As a moderate she opposes free college tuition for all, is an advocate of diversity in education and not involved with name calling against the President as other candidates have done. She is also an advocate of bipartisanship in getting legislation thru Congress.

She did a credible job not alienating the Progressive crowd. Klobuchar hopes to become a viable option to Joe Bidden who many people feel is too old to challenge Trump. He along with California Senior Senator Diane Feinstein were notably absent from the convention For the Progressive Democrats who congregated in San Francisco, this pair might as well be relegated to an assisted living facility.

Regardless of one might think of those associated with this convention, it well organized, financed, and attended by a large diverse group of individuals and organizations. After going to this event and the Republican one three months ago, the contrast was laughable. The Democrats made their conservative opponents look like the homeless begging for their next meal.

Emblematic of Democratic domination is Sate Senator Melissa Hurtado from Hanford, who defeated a Republican candidate for her post last November by 11% in a red district where more voters are registered for the GOP. Appearing at the convention, the appealing young women credited grass roots supporters in the party for vaulting her to victory. This is the type of person Republicans should be recruiting but have failed to do so in recent years.

The only similarity between the two parties conventions was that establishment candidate Rusty Hicks won the chairmanship of the Democratic Party to join Jessica Patterson whose support from GOP insiders helped her win last February. Some things always remain the same