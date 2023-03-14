Eber: The Counterfeit Counter-Culture revisited

By

Our society has transformed from one of civility to hostility. We have moved from debate to hate and bullying. Words used to have meanings, now words are used to stop debate and civilized discourse. Differences were respected and we protected children, now we must all be Marxist and mutilate children—except when we oppose the mutilation of girls in Africa. Let's Cancel the Counter Culture Cancel barrage.

The Counterfeit Counter-Culture revisited by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/15/23

Some 50 years ago as a student at UC Santa Barbara I wrote a column for UCSB Daily Nexus titled The Counterfeit Counter Culture. In this piece, the current generation of political activists who protested the war in Vietnam and the so called “industrial military complex” were brought to task for not applying their ideals to local politics.

In retrospect this was a difficult task in the student community of Isla Vista that a couple years before, burned the Bank of America branch in I.V. to the ground. My point was our generation should use the successful grass roots techniques utilized in previous organizing efforts to change society in a positive way.

This column was quickly forgotten even if I lamented students talked about the proletariat, the poor, and the so called people; but at the end of the day were incapable of doing much more than singing the lyrics of the Bobby Sherman song, “Julie, Julie, Julie do ya love me? “

Perhaps I was a little tough on my compatriots as a college kid. After finished school, most of us abandoned the counter-culture when it was necessary to make a living and putting bread on the table to feed our families. Despite making this transformation, Baby Boomers still retained some of our youthful idealism. This was reflected with social welfare programs that continue to expand today.

Perhaps consequences of embracing more of a welfare state has its down side; but my generation certainly made its mark in the last half century.

Moving ahead to circa 2023, things are so much different with young people. Such change includes:

Woke cultural standards: Political activism has been abandoned for concern implementing social justice, defining gender, pronoun use, promoting green energy policies and indoctrination of critical race theory. Barry Goldwater’s words “You can’t legislate morality” have been lost by a younger generation who critics complain have been brainwashed by leftist educators

Addiction to the internet and social media: Instead of live face to face interactions on almost all levels, most such discourse occurs on the internet. Throw in the social isolation caused by the Covid-19 epidemic and we end up with young people who have come down with a bad case of apathy. This group seldom meets in person and often conducts communication via Twitter, Facebook, and other similar channels. The consequence for this has led to fewer demonstrations than the Counter-Culture era. Today’s youth has lost the so called “Rang, tang, bang, reminiscent of gin and vermouth,” with their social isolation.

Virtually abandoning libraries in favor of conducting research in Google, Facebook, and Wikipedia. And I thought reading Cliff’s Notes on understanding Hamlet was a marginal activity! Today, with the internet providing most everything kids need to know, use of libraries is on the endangered species list for college students. This change has resulted in the reduction of problem solving abilities from not being schooled in proper research techniques.

Lack of idealism and patriotism with today’s youth: In Counter-Culture days there was always a sense of nationalism in changing society for better. Except for a small number of hardcore Marxist types, overthrowing the government was never an option. Opposition to the War in Vietnam was the most important element for those seeking change. This contrasts with today’s Woke culture embracing Critical Race theory, ignoring parts of the U.S. Constitution, and collective guilt pertaining to the proud history of our country.

The question comes to mind what is in store for our society when Generations X born 1965-76, Millennials 1977-97, and Generation Z 1998-2012 fully take power after President Joe Biden leaves the Presidency.

The ball is currently in the court of Generation X who are currently in their late 40’s to mid 50’s. This group does not bother me very much as they by and large possess a decent education, appreciation of our Constitution, and a sense of patriotism. That allows most of us older folks to sleep comfortably each night.

This brings us millennials and Generation Z for those born from 1998 to the present. They are a segment of society that has been exposed to the ideals of Critical Race Theory, hatred of America’s proud past, Woke cultural values, and a lack of patriotism for the Red, White, and Blue. They tend to hide behind their Twitter handles, holding no clear vision for the future.

With such a dismal assessment, we have to ask when those living under the cloud of millennials and Generation Z will ever grow up? Most of them have a sense of entitlement that government will take care of their needs indefinitely. What might occur when these folks are in power and running the country?

Will they be more concerned with the deterioration of public education which is characterized by declining test scores and illiteracy pertaining from Mathematics to Science?

Will the intoxication of promoting diversity completely obliterate individual achievement?

Might there still be borders in the United States to still defend when this group is in charge?

As case and point for what the future might have in store for us is the incident that occurred at Stanford University last week. A group of students shouted down Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan; not allowing the conservative judge to be heard. Things deteriorated when Tirien Steinbach Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Stanford Law School took to the podium siding with the students in deplatforming the speaker.

Although the President of Stanford later apologized profusely for the gross violation of free speech, the damage had already been inflicted by the Woke Army. Even worse Judge Duncan’s hecklers are supposed to be tomorrow’s leaders in defending our Bill of Rights.

In the aftermath it is difficult for me to imagine this group of Stanford students or their generation ever being in charge of running our Country or much of anything else.

Perhaps, the Counterfeit-Counter-Culture has hit rock bottom?