Eber: The Glenn Youngkin. Experience needs to come West

The Glenn Youngkin. Experience needs to come West by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/7/21

As Republicans in California look forward to the mid-term elections next year, it’s time that they stop blaming GOP Chairwomen Jessica Patterson and her failed leadership for their pathetic performance in recent years.

The present situation with Republicans holding zero State offices and about a third of the legislative seats isn’t about to change overnight. Their most prominent elected official is Minority Leader Kevin Mc McCarthy. He seems to have his hands full battling Nancy Pelosi and likely becoming Speaker of the House on November 7, 2021.

Below Mc McCarthy there isn’t one individual whom the electorate deems to be a real leader. Don’t tell me John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Caitlyn Jenner, or even Larry Elder are anything but lightweights. With the exception of Faulconer, none of these individuals has been elected too much of anything in their lives.

What to do? In order to be successful, GOP candidates will need to stand on their own. They should not expect much assistance from the State CRP if winning elections is actually a priority.

Somewhere in the Golden State, a new version of Glenn Youngkin needs to be found. His campaign that led him to victory over Terry McAuliffe in the recent Virginia’s Governors race must somehow be duplicated in California.

Youngkin ran his campaign entirely on issues ignoring former President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress. Instead he preferred to discuss public education, high taxes, and law enforcement in Virginia. At the same time he proudly declared himself as a conservative which the voters (including Latinos) embraced while propelling him to victory.

It would appear similar conditions exist in California where the dissatisfaction of voters resonates throughout the State. Even though Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort earlier this year, he is far from popular with many of constituents

In fact the similarities between the Governor and the losing candidate Terry McAuffile in Virginia are strikingly similar. Both are liberal Democrats that have embraced the Progressive agenda put forth by the Biden administration, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Kamala Harris, and the rest of the D.C. crowd.

In contrast to the “Commonwealth State”, things are even more extreme in California where the wealthy middle class and even recent immigrants are leaving the State in record numbers for greener-less costly pastures. Their complaints with government include:

Ridiculously high corporate, property, personal, and gasoline taxes which are the highest in the entire country.

A broken public education system that performance wise is in the bottom 10% among the 50 States. At the same time Critical Race Theory plays a more important part of the curriculum than math, science and English

Legislation such as AB-5 that tried to force Uber-Lyft drivers to join a union rather than be independent operators. Even though Prop 22 repealed it, liberal courts recently overturned the will of the people.

Lawlessness and high crime rates in big cities that have recently been highlighted by mega shop lifting and murder as a result of defunding the police and lenient district attorneys

The price of housing continues to rise to where few can afford to purchase a home of their own. At the same time the legislature passes socialistic policies discouraging the construction of single family homes while promoting unpopular mass transit systems including the Bullet Train.

Energy policies that have brought are $ 5.00 a gallon plus gasoline and bureaucratic environmental regulations that make it almost impossible to increase water storage or gain approval to build much of anything.

The list goes on with the State subsidizing illegal residents not to mention public employee pension funds which are approximately a trillion dollars in the red.

If this is true why can’t a conservative or even a moderate Democrat get any traction winning an election which requires residence in Sacramento?

In reality I don’t know. There is no indication that an individual such as Glen Youngkin will come out of the woodwork and oppose Gavin Newsom and other Democratic office holders next year.

It would appear there are many reasons why Republicans or Independents should make a strong showing against Newsom and his leftist buddies. Unfortunately, this is not the case. At the present time there is not even a Schwarzenegger wanna be around to give Californian’s “a choice not an echo” next November.

What is really needed is for another figure like Arnold to emerge to challenge the status quo. Unlike Youngkin, who had a Republican base to assist him, this proposed conservative superhero in California will need to virtually stand alone in battling the Democratic machine.

Such a scenario appears to be a major case of wishful thinking on my part. The bottom line is that conservatives and hopefully Republicans as well in California will not continue to make the same dumb ass mistakes that have rendered them to be literally extinct circa 2021.

This current state of affairs has moved me to embracing the possibility of opposing the Leftist juggernaut outside the bounds of the statewide GOP. It would appear that criticizing so called leadership of the Party is a losing strategy as they apparently don’t care about winning elections; yet still manage to continue staying in power while paying exorbitant salaries to themselves.

This is how desperate things are in California politics today; when we have to ask if Glen Youngkin has a brother, sister, or even a close friend we can unite behind