Eber: The People’s Republic of California

By

San Diego is about to bankrupt its businesses and families by OWNING the use of energy in the area. The State has determined that rape is no longer a violent crime, and that drug dealers and those that bring weapons into the classroom can continue to stay in schools. High taxes, bad roads—all part of the effort to socialize our once Free State—currently called the Confederate State of California. “Promotion of Affordable Housing: Because of the overly restrictive laws passed over the last quarter century, the opportunity costs for developers has resulted in new construction of residential housing not being able to keep up with demand. Everything from environmental impact to imaginary threatened species to carbon emission levels, has led to the current lack of residential inventory. The question is what to do? As repealing often duplicating EIR’s, excessive hook-up and permit fees is off the table, State government is planning to intervene with SB 827 & 828. These bills would allow developers to circumvent local zoning laws and build monolithic housing complex’s wherever they please as long as such construction is within a half mile of a public transit hub. To sweeten the pot developers are allowed to skimp on parking while promising to make a large proportion of what they construct to be affordable. Like Russia, Sacramento is setting up developers to become the “oligarchs” of our nation/state. Like socialism? Havana, Moscow, California. Like freedom? Texas, Tennessee, Nevada. Your choice—live free or as a slave.

The People’s Republic of California by Richard Eber

By Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 4/4/18

My friend Caroline is right. “If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and flies like a duck, it’s probably a duck”. Slowly but surely, she thinks California is changing from a bastion of capitalism to a leftist socialistic state.

One would think citizens and non citizens of the Golden State might realize what is transpiring before our very eyes. As such, we all know the outline of the fairy tale put forth by 19th Century philosopher Karl Marx and his colleague Joseph Engels:

Under Marxism, outdated class structures were supposed to be overthrown with force (revolution) instead of being replaced through patient modification. It held that as capitalism has succeeded feudalism, it too will be removed by a dictatorship of the workers (proletariat) called socialism, followed quickly and inevitably by a classless society which governs itself without a governing class or structure.

The only problem in practice for making these idealistic dreams come true is the flawed psyche of mankind. As was learned in the Soviet Union, China, and other governments that tried to implement Communism in the 20th Century, ambition, greed, and human nature get in the way when trying to implement radical socialist policies.

Ironically, California’s progressive ideologues who currently control the political process in the State, have not received the message. Even though their former Governor Ronald Reagan once uttered the words “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” they still believe that capitalism and private enterprise is still their enemy which can only be combated by social engineering.

As a result we have

Cap and Trade: This is a system that caps the amount of carbon emissions a given company may produce but allows it to buy rights to produce additional emissions from a company that does not use the equivalent amount of its own allowance. It is actually a pretty good concept except most the additional costs are paid for by consumers with higher energy prices that are among the most expensive in the country.

A far better idea would be for tax credits are given energy producers to reduce carbon emissions and consumers who do the same thing. Such a notion has been discarded in California where the government believes business is evil and should subsidize the less fortunate. The only problem is that low income people pay the same at the gas pump. Talking about reducing green house gasses, clean nuclear power is completely off the table as leftists equate this technology with war.

Sanctuary City Movement: Marxist’s do not recognize the value of governments or national borders being maintained as the proletariat ultimately triumphs over such barriers. The State of California is not only willing to thumb their nose at the Federal Government’s Constitutional right to control their borders with foreign countries, but is willing to provide social services and welfare to individuals and their families who illegally migrate to the United States. If the Sanctuary City movement does not smack at Marxist doctrine, what does?

Promotion of Affordable Housing: Because of the overly restrictive laws passed over the last quarter century, the opportunity costs for developers has resulted in new construction of residential housing not being able to keep up with demand. Everything from environmental impact to imaginary threatened species to carbon emission levels, has led to the current lack of residential inventory. The question is what to do?

As repealing often duplicating EIR’s, excessive hook-up and permit fees is off the table, State government is planning to intervene with SB 827 & 828. These bills would allow developers to circumvent local zoning laws and build monolithic housing complex’s wherever they please as long as such construction is within a half mile of a public transit hub. To sweeten the pot developers are allowed to skimp on parking while promising to make a large proportion of what they construct to be affordable.



It does not take a genius to figure out that if developers are providing a large proportion of their units to be subsidized, someone else has to pay. In this case the Marxist redistribution of wealth quotient is picked up by wealthier buyers.

Making matters even worse, taking out parking spaces in SB827-828 sponsored construction, assumes residents will use buses, mass transit, and bikes for their transportation needs. Again, these sounds like Communist doctrine where government believes ideology will triumph over human nature.

Were SB-287 and/or 288 to pass, the impact on local communities would be enormous. When one considers schools, law enforcement, shopping, and recreational facilities that would be impacted by this legislation, all I can say is “Have a nice day” for local governments picking up the tab.

Law enforcement is depicted as the bad guys: As with any Marxist movement, trying to gain absolute power the police are made out to be bullies and enemies of the people. Whether it is utilizing, tasers, lethal force, Sanctuary Cities, and Urban Shield, progressives are constantly trying to find ways to have more oversight and control over law enforcement. It is always the aim of such power grabs to have more control of the people. From this type of thinking we end up in totalitarian regimes with secret police forces along with the Lois Lerner’s of the world reigning supreme.



The list of Marxist over reach goes on: Expansion of MediCal, an inefficient propaganda plagued public school system, the creation of a privileged class of bureaucrats (civil servants) with pensions benefits that have proven to be unaffordable, are merely the tip of the Marxist ice berg.

We even have our own version of the Communist Party in California with Liberal Democrats controlling all statewide offices, two thirds of the legislature, and the two sitting US Senators. If this isn’t enough the Democratic Party is sending out emails complaining of Republican gerrymandering denying them power.

Much like the old Soviet Union, Progressives in California even have their own version of the Communist Party. Members include civil service, office holders, environmentalist, labor unions, and captains of industry. Together they control politics to such an extent that Scott Weiner, Kevin De Leon, Kamala Harris, and the Gavin Newsom’s of the world have a virtual stranglehold over what gets done in Sacramento. More than anywhere else in the United States, one party rule persists in California.

What can be done to deal with the wave of Progressive influence which has overtaken the State? Many conservatives have placed themselves in the background to allow the present system to collapse. They believe at some point our high cost of energy, taxes, government pensions and living, along with dwindling employment opportunities, will bring the body politic to its senses.

While this line of thinking makes a lot of sense to me, perhaps it is just as much in left field as the Progressive Make-Over which has plagued California. As a “Decline to State” voter, do I owe more responsibility to pushing our political system to the middle than merely bitching at every opportunity?

The answer is inequitably “Yes”. Even if the odds seem long at present, history seems to always repeat itself and sanity will someday return to our land. It is the job of conservatives to make this transformation occur ASAP.