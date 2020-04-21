Eber: The poisoned fruits of SB-330

By

This is all you need to know about the collusion between a former State Assemblyman and State government. Together they conspired to take away the safety of hundreds of people, took away the rights of a city to determine what can be built and via government determined that developers—like Guy Houston, could control a city against all the residents.

“This list goes on including the fact that Catalyst Development Partners, represented by ethically challenged ex Assemblyman Guy Houston, was trying to put the deal together selling an approved package to another party who would end up doing the construction.

It should also be noted that at the hearing before City Council, the 160 families could not be heard in person because of the Corona Virus lockdown. The proceedings continued, despite their protests. Catalyst, which already had gained three postponements, would not allow a delay requested by opponents to properly present their case.

Ironically, not one letter or phone call was heard from anyone other than the developer supporting the 70 unit project that did not include one so called affordable residence. It is assumed that in a neighborhood where the average price for a single family home is about $550,000, buyers would be willing to purchase a condo in the $ 650, 000 to $ 800,000 range to live under sardine like conditions.”

When in the Legislature Houston was big on government control, though registered as a Republican. Claimed to be a conservative, yet was just another big government type. Now back in the private sector, in conjunction with government, he proves that his ideology is the theft of safety and a decent lifestyle can be withheld by government. But do not blame Guy Houston alone—he has help from his Democrat friends owning Sacramento.

The poisoned fruits of SB-330 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/22/20

On May 19th of last year I published an article in this publication pertaining to the effects SB-330 would have on taking away the power of local communities to control construction of new housing. The first two paragraphs of this column read:

As the state of California experiences a shortage of affordable housing, the Progressives in Sacramento continue to make absurd proposals to remedy the situation that would make Comrades Lenin, Stalin, or Chairman Mao proud.

The latest piece of legislation being considered is SB-330 AKA the “Housing Crisis Act of 2019.” According to its author Senator Nancy Skinner (D) Berkeley “The Bill would suspend, for a 10-year period, specific local rules and regulations that are recognized as obstacles to housing production, and it would establish reasonable time periods for processing housing permits”

Less than a year later, on the advice of the Concord City Manager and City Attorney, their elected officials on a vote of 3-2, approved the permit of a developer to construct a 70 unit 3 story 5 Plex development. .

The City Council of this San Francisco suburb was told that there was no choice in this matter. They were swayed by the conclusion of their City Attorney that if this project were rejected, they could be sued for violating the terms of SB-330 under the law that went into effect January 1st of 2020.

160 nearby residents disagreed with their elected officials that the project did not fit in their neighborhood and presented safety concerns with its location next door to a school. This group, whose complaints were rejected, believed:

Narrow streets in the development which would not allow for a place to leave garbage cans on collection day that would not block their garage entrances

Lacking a driveway for each unit, a 22 foot garage would need to park 2 vehicles, garbage cans, bikes, Christmas decorations, tools, and other storage needs for the residences

Other than clogging up the rest of the neighborhood, there were some 45 spaces allocated on the property for visitors. On holidays, birthdays, and family celebrations, it was assumed attendees would arrive by bus or park a quarter mile away.

During the start and end of the school sessions, where 525 kids attend, the ability of emergency vehicles to navigate nearby streets to reach that in need would be next to impossible. The plan to build the 70 units was made without the approval of the fire department. These facts alone should have scuttled the project.

This list goes on including the fact that Catalyst Development Partners, represented by ethically challenged ex Assemblyman Guy Houston, was trying to put the deal together selling an approved package to another party who would end up doing the construction.

It should also be noted that at the hearing before City Council, the 160 families could not be heard in person because of the Corona Virus lockdown. The proceedings continued, despite their protests. Catalyst, which already had gained three postponements, would not allow a delay requested by opponents to properly present their case.

Ironically, not one letter or phone call was heard from anyone other than the developer supporting the 70 unit project that did not include one so called affordable residence. It is assumed that in a neighborhood where the average price for a single family home is about $550,000, buyers would be willing to purchase a condo in the $ 650, 000 to $ 800,000 range to live under sardine like conditions.

The City Manager of Concord and her staff apparently do not care about what the neighborhood might think of what SB-330 spawns in their community. Mostly likely, receiving a half million in developer fees is a higher priority in their minds, than the voices of protest.

In a similar vein Nancy Skinner, Gavin Newsom, and their progressive buddies in the legislature aren’t troubled by any local backlash to their zoning law takeover. They believe the perceived fruits of their housing bills are worth denying the input by those adversely affected by the State’s Draconian policies.

What makes this all so alarming is that what has occurred in Concord is likely a preview of coming attractions by Sacramento to impose their values to destroy suburban living as we know it. Even though State Senator Scott Weiner’s (D-San Francisco) horrific SB-50 was narrowly defeated last year, he is planning to re-introduce it in a slightly different form later in 2020.

With the efforts by the legislature to bypass local control on zoning decisions, they never consider how vital subjects impact congestion, traffic, law enforcement, schools, utilities, recreation, and other infrastructure issues. Big Brother in Sacramento feels the “Build it and they will come”; one size fits all approach works despite collateral damage caused for nearby residents.

Lost in the mix are the alarming assumptions made by the authors of SB-330 of what is in store for the future. They think mass transit will replace the automobile as the primary source of transportation for families. While this might work in congested locations such as in San Francisco, downtown Los Angeles, and a few other places, giving up dependence on the automobile in the suburbs doesn’t play,

Their recipe of car hating density discounts to provide low income housing, is a formula for disaster It ignores human nature. Let’s not forget the myth that having more bike lanes will result in less use of motorized vehicles!

Such Progressive social engineering concepts can only lead to an outcome where “The operation was a success but the patient died.” Such flawed reasoning of SB-330 and other housing bills passed by the legislature demonstrate the shortcomings of the leftist political agenda in action.

For Concord and other cities in California who attempt to exert their right of eminent domain for their streets, they face an uphill fight in trying to battle the legislature and regional planning agencies. It remains to be seen if those elected to City Councils listen to their constituents or challenge the dictates from Sacramento?

Unfortunately, the recently approved 70 unit development is likely but the tip of the iceberg.