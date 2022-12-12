Eber: The Shadow Banning of America

By

The Shadow Banning of America by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/13/22

Sipping on an organic-sustainable Non GMO vodka cocktail, while pleading for climate change and re-writing American history, there are abundant reasons for Wokes to celebrate in 2022.

These Progressive activists, who are known for their acute awareness of systemic injustices, especially those involving treatment of ethnic, racial or sexual minorities, are riding high right now.

In the last election Pro Woke President Joe Biden was able to keep his majority in the US Senate in mid-terms. Their enemy Donald Trump has found himself dealing with several investigations. At this juncture it seems unlikely he will be able to reclaim his White House thrown in 2024.

History books are being rewritten, statues of Confederate Generals torn down, while the teaching of critical race theory continues unabated throughout the nation.

In the Golden State Governor Gavin Newsom is on the way to fulfill a Woke dream and pay close to a billion dollars in reparations to decedents of slavery going back to Civil War days. He says California residents will right past wrongs with “housing discrimination, mass incarceration, unjust property seizures, devaluation of Black businesses and health care”

All of these perceived areas are in for a big payday under Newsom’s plans for wrongs that were committed prior to when California was admitted to the Union.

Presently, one of the few negatives Wokes have to contend with is Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. It is has recently been learned a system of shadow banning, sometimes referred to as ghost banning has been used. For Twitter, this has meant hiding accounts from target groups so they will not be seen.

Shadow banning was the company’s way of blocking out conservative users without outright banning them from the application.

As part of this process Twitter founder Jack Dorsey allegedly conspired with the FBI and other national security agencies to block details pertaining to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal just prior to when Americans went to the polls in 2020.

It is point of information this shadow banning was used to limit Republican’s access to social media during Donald Trump’s election campaign. Perhaps he was not totally in right field when contending the election was stolen from him.

Despite bringing this disturbing activity to the forefront following his takeover of Twitter, Musk is being highly criticized in social media and elsewhere for interfering with free speech. How can this possibly be when empirical data says otherwise?

It can be surmised Twitter, Facebook, Apple, and other social media don’t care about the practice of shadow banning if it helps their cause.

With this group, the end justifies the means. Getting rid of Donald Trump at all costs has proven more important to them than conducting what amounts to fraudulent behavior. The actions put forth by the FBI, Adam Schiff and others in promoting the Russian Hoax, amounts to little more than collateral damage in Woke World.

To these folks, Republicans can be defined as “white trash” who should be barred or minimilized from the internet. They are for the most part White Supremists who are one step removed from being Nazi’s.

Such an attitude justifies Shadow Banning activities by the left. Were this practice used as a tactic in poker games in the days of the Old West, the use of firearms would very much be in evidence.

Shadow Banning is by definition discriminatory and a gross violation of the 1st amendment of the Constitution. This should bother Progressive Democrats; but it doesn’t. Under their narcissistic standards, freedom of speech only applies to what they say; but not to others.

We are finding out this revered document put forth by our founding Fathers appears to be little more than a museum piece to Leftist zealots. From the Electoral College to the sanctity of the Supreme Court, they have grown increasingly frustrated by their inability to tear down the foundation of American democracy as we know it,

There is also an alarming element of the Woke movement of diminishing the value of religion. Our Country was founded in Masonic Temples and religious environments that fostered the freedom to worship God our Country has always stood for. Over the years this right has been weakened by the courts. In some cases, the Woke movement has chosen to replace the practice of religion with devotion to Climate Change.

It would appear there is little room for God on the Road to Socialism with the Democratic Party in California and elsewhere. Looking through the rearview mirror we have to ask if this is what our society really desires?

Do we want a world where circuses are banned because of alleged cruelty to animals? Is consuming cheeseburgers to be outlawed because cows allegedly contributing to Global Warming? Will California’s plans to outlaw fossil fueled cars by 2035 destroy life as we know it?

Are the children of today to grow up lacking skills in Math, English, and science because of irrelevant curriculum being forced down their throats? In the future will colleges continue to stifle conservative thought while promoting Marxist ideology?

Can we count on anyone involved with government in California do anything to stop the departure of businesses from the State because of energy policy, exorbanite taxes, useless environmental laws, and high home prices caused by government interference?.

The only question is when Leftist-progressive policies will kill the golden goose in California causing a self imposed recession-depression. This day may come sooner than many Wokes might expect as financial experts predict California’s tax revenues to plunge starting next year.

Even then one wonders if voters will kick out these Democratic monsters from office and restore the two party systems once again.

We can only hope