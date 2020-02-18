Eber: The strange case of Lennar vs. Construction Unions

By

The strange case of Lennar vs. Construction Unions by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 2/19/20

Last month an unusual situation occurred in the normally sleepy politics of Concord Ca. Its pro-labor City Council was put between a rock and a hard spot in a dispute between the Contra Costa County Building & Construction Council and Five Points Holdings LLC- Lennar.

This controversy is over a proposed Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the 5 billion dollar mega project on more than 2300 acres of the soon to be shut down Concord Naval Weapons Depot (CNWD)

The City Council did not desire to hurt the feelings of their political allies in Labor or their buddies at Lennar. Last month they gave both parties until March 31st to negotiate a PLA or risk tossing Five Points out and starting the search for a new Master Developer from scratch. The union wants an all inclusive PLA while Lennar has said they need to partially hire non union workers to make a profit.

For Lennar the stakes could not be higher. Following the bankruptcy of the former subsidiary LandSource 11 years ago, the Miami based developer has struggled after being reorganized under the banner of Five Points Holdings LLC.

Lennar’s projects in Treasure Island and Hunter’s Point in San Francisco have been plagued with radioactivity and sinking land problems virtually shutting down construction. This has also brought forth multi-billion dollar lawsuits for which they have major liability.

In addition they face a huge False Claims action pertaining to almost a billion dollars loss allegedly stolen from the CalPERS pension fund in the LandSource bankruptcy. This could potentially cost Lennar even more if legal costs and treble damages are applied should they lose the case.

Coming into the current conflict with organized labor in Concord, Lennar has carefully used their influence to gain the favor of office holders and city staff. In addition they have donated funds to local charities to establish themselves as a valued community member.

This process began in 2015 when Lennar was competing with Catellus to be named Master Developer for the Naval Weapons Station lands.

Campaign fund controversy

In late August it was revealed in articles published in The Contra Costa Bee, authored by this writer, then Mayor Tim Grayson received some $16,000 legal yet questionable campaign funds for his run for the vacant State Assembly seat. Most of these were made by close associates of Lennar one day prior to when a report had to be filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

It is believed these funds were solicited by Grayson’s then campaign manager Mary Jo Rossi, who interned for Willie Brown when he was speaker of the Assembly. Brown’s company Golden Gate Global was profiting by selling profitable E-5 Green Card visa’s at a cost of 1 million dollars to mostly Chinese Immigrants. A portion of these proceeds provided loans to Lennar’s San Francisco operations.

Rossi, who also was an understudy of iconic campaign manager Richie Ross, was trying to break his magical $100,000 dollar threshold level intended to discourage others from entering into a political race. After this scandal broke, on the advice of Grayson’s newly hired attorney Jim (The Fixer) Sutton, he returned the money feigning ignorance of who had given him these donations

At about the same time it was arranged for Willie Brown, in the course of a couple meetings, to bestow free political consulting advice to Mayor Grayson that both parties declared was independent from influencing who would receive the coveted Concord contract.

Also fitting into the equation was Lennar Regional VP Kofi Bonner who held several posts in San Francisco City Government while Brown was Mayor.

The fix was on.

In the second half of the year both Rossi and Sutton continued to lobby with city officials on behalf of Lennar. Things went south when Concord City Attorney Mark Coon committed suicide in October while under pressure from both to push for a vote by the City Council on naming the Master Developer.

Jenkins Report Findings

Because of this scandal, respected Attorney David Jenkins was hired to figure out what happened and give recommendations of how to get the selection process back on track. In early 2016 the Jenkins Report was issued despite Willie Brown, his business partner Steven Kay, Mary Jo Rossi, and Kofi Bonner all refused to cooperate. The report confirmed Lennar’s improper lobbying practices to obtain the CNWS contract.

Despite these findings, they were allowed to stay in the bidding process.

Things got even murkier when it was learned that City Manager Valarie Barone violated the Brown Act in approaching City Council members individually to discuss killing a staff report from the Planning Department that recommended Catullus’s proposal be accepted. Ironically, the day following submitting his report to the City Council, Jenkins put on a work shop for the city on proper ethics complying with the Brown Act.

Shortly after these events transpired, Ted Antenucci, the respected CEO of Catellus had seen enough. He withdrew from the bidding process leaving Lennar facing no competition to gain the multi-billion dollar contract. Even then with no competition, Kofi Bonner and his attorneys had to agree to the terms of the superior Catellus proposal to gain the contract by a 2-1 vote with Grayson and another Councilman recusing themselves.

Since then Lennar, as they have done elsewhere, have established themselves as prominent community leaders through donations to non profits such as The Blue Devils Band, Chamber of Commerce, Family Justice Center, the Food Bank, and providing fireworks for the 4th of July celebration. This philanthropy, which has been partially orchestrated by current Lennar consultant Mary Jo Rossi, has resulted in letters of recommendation from several local charities backing Lennar.

Political leverage from charitable donations

Obtaining the Concord contract on their terms is so important that Lennar President Jonathan Jaffe has gone over the head of Five Point President Kofi Bonner to push their case to gain final approval to move forward from the Concord City Council.

In a letter dated January 17, 2020 he asked that Concord put in writing the disputed notion that Lennar has negotiated with organized labor in good faith and will extend the negotiating period until the end of September. In addition, they prefer to deal with individual unions rather the Building and Construction Council to negotiate a final PLA while still maintaining prevailing wages.

It is believed that Jaffe has taken a hard line towards the PLA because this immense project dwarfs anything they have done in California. As such, there needs to be a clear path to success that has previously evaded them in dealing with former military base properties.

Experts think that bankrupting Five Point Holdings LLC is not a viable option coming so soon after the demise of LandSource. In addition there is concern that Lennar-Five Points, unlike Catellus, lacks the capital to do all of the necessary infrastructure work in Concord needed prior to when ground breaking occurs. To survive they will likely need to change the original agreement they made with the city to gain exclusive negotiating rights.

So the drama in Concord unfolds with the March 31st deadline soon approaching that may well determine if Lennar is to sink or swim in the Golden State.

