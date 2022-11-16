Eber: The world has not quite ended yet

By

The world has not quite ended yet by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/17/22

I guess I caught a break. It was November 9th. According to President Joe Biden, Jim Clyburn, Joy Behar, and other Progressive deep thinkers, the world as we knew it was likely over. The Democratic Party apparently lost their majority in the House of Representatives the previous day.

These people warned us such a defeat would mean our Democratic form of government would cease to exist.

Apparently this was not the case for me. After turning on the coffee maker I opened the back door so Charley the freckled Lab could go outside and do his business. Thankfully, there were no mushroom clouds hovering on the horizon. It appeared not much had changed since it was predicted House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy would be taking over Nancy Pelosi’s position.

In my mind Joe Biden should be happy because he still had a job. Were this England, a new Prime Minister would already be moving in to One Downing Street. The person in charge could be found informing the King a changeover in leadership had occurred.

Instead, the President was gloating that his party’s losses were not as great as had been earlier predicted. Tyrus on Fox compared Biden’s joy to an NFL team winning their division with a 7-9 record while bragging that they made the playoffs. At the end of the day Joe’s approval quotient still hovered at less than 40% yet the mainstream media did not care.

Surprisingly the President’s popularity was higher than Vice President Kamala Harris. Only the favorability rating of Covid 19 was lower.

Back in the sphere of reality, those Republicans who had been referred to prior to the election as being Maga, fascist, racist, and a treacherous bunch of thugs, were now holding the nation’s purse strings in the lower chamber of Congress

Surprisingly, not a word of apology or reconciliation could be heard from the President, AOC, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. Sure they still detested Donald Trump and hated Fox News along with anyone connected to the GOP; but for now they had to get along with Republicans for a couple years until the next election.

Arrogant liberals, living in a cancel culture world where the past doesn’t matter, had forgotten about what transpired when President Bill Clinton lost control of the House of Representatives in 1994. Instead of acting like a jerk, he initiated a tacit truce with Republican Majority leader Newt Gingrich who promised followers his Contract with America.

The result was balanced budgets for 4 years. In addition to economic prosperity, legislation was passed on welfare reform, The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and the Violent Crime Law Enforcement Bill. All of these achievements were the result of Clinton effectively working with both sides of the isle.

Can we see a repeat of Clinton’s performance with that of “The Uniter” as Joe Biden advertised himself during his campaign for the Presidency in 2020?

Such a repeat performance would appear to be a long shot under the reign of the out of touch politician from Delaware who struggles to differentiate between cheering and jeering.

Back home in California, not much had changed after November 8th in The Golden State. Despite a strong protest vote against the chosen one Gavin Newsom, the GOP still did not hold one statewide office.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual in Sacramento. The State Treasury was still awash with a budget surplus built on Federal Covid funds and higher tax revenues. Despite such good news, plans are underway to raise taxes so the Governor could afford a down payment to start a one payer health system for all residents including illegal aliens.

Strangely enough, substantive issues were not widely discussed during the political campaign. It appeared Newsom, who garnered over 56% of the vote without campaigning very much, was conducting a warm up for a run at the Presidency in 2024.

Democratic strategists were not worried about the flight of businesses leaving the state for Texas. I guess these Progressive morons think people are exiting California in order to vote for Beto O’Rourke in his next bid to hold public office! There was little concern displayed for future tax revenues being lost. Sacramento insiders believed the economic Golden Goose in California is never ending.

When the dust settled after all votes were counted we had zero Republicans holding State officers. There was little difference in Democratic continued domination. They still held over two thirds majorities in the State Assembly and Senate.

Wearing rose colored glasses Cal Matters was boasting about electing more women, LGBTQ, and Latino legislators than ever before. Apparently ethnic diversity is more important these days than the realm of ideas and intellect. This is the same type of thinking that suggests decision making is better made if a team or group is calling the shots rather than a CEO.

These developments are but small steps in the road to socialism in California. In my mind such moves to the left are cogs in the mushroom clouds hovering above American democracy in 2022. I guess poet T.S Elliot was right when he penned “This is the way the world ends not with a bang but a whimper.”