Eber: Times they are a changing

The once revered Associated Press is now no more than a poor man’s version of Pravda and the Cuban press. It is defending riots, violence, bigotry and hatred by not reporting on it—then changing the language so killing and looting seem as a natural progression of free speech. This is sick. “The AP found itself under pressure from the Left following 4 months of physically attacking police, looting, and civil insurrection in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis, New York etc., to soften their description of violent acts. The news agency, trying to discourage the use of the word “riot”, have expanding the definition of “protest” to include violent demonstrations. The end result of AP’s actions legitimizes the actions of Antifa and other Marxist forces that want to upend American democracy. These organizations have indirectly become partners with mainstream Democrats to defeat President Trump in November’s Presidential election. Instead we find Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi condemning violence but not naming left wing perpetrators in their comments.” Any wonder the media has no respect or trust. Or that the media is ignored, since it is a political weapon to be used against free people.

Times they are a changing by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to California Political News and Views, 10/9/20

“Use care in deciding which term best applies: A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium,” AP Stylebook

Trying to sooth the public’s perception on the antics of violent radical left wing protestors against law enforcement and so called “white privilege”; the Associated Press recently edited their stylebook to discourage use of the word “riot”

The AP found itself under pressure from the Left following 4 months of physically attacking police, looting, and civil insurrection in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis, New York etc., to soften their description of violent acts. The news agency, trying to discourage the use of the word “riot”, have expanding the definition of “protest” to include violent demonstrations.

The end result of AP’s actions legitimizes the actions of Antifa and other Marxist forces that want to upend American democracy. These organizations have indirectly become partners with mainstream Democrats to defeat President Trump in November’s Presidential election. Instead we find Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi condemning violence but not naming left wing perpetrators in their comments.

Should Joe Biden be voted into power, will the Democratic Party continue to co-operate with these radical forces or take the path of ignoring them (as they have African Americans) until it is time to cast their ballots once again.

If Biden’s administration is dominated by the likes of Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders types, will they further sanitize American society forcing PC Culture down everyone’s throats? Should this scenario come to fruition, it is likely our First Amendment right to free speech be modified by the AP, TV, the internet, and possibly Congress to achieve social justice.

First Amendment rights may evolve where people will conduct themselves in public (like wearing a mask) to be PC while giving their true feelings (being unmasked) when their thoughts are not “ recorded for quality control purposes”.

As a preview of coming attractions we can look forward to:

Fake News

Rumors, slander, or opinions not cleared by CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, The New York Times, or other reliable leftist news sources.

Informed sources

This terminology will become obsolete with Democrats in power. It will be unnecessary to spread baseless reports about intervention in the Ukraine, Russian conspiracies, or the President being responsible for Hurricanes’, any longer. Poor Adam Schiff. Unable to continue being a rumor monger, the Congressman will no longer be a media darling.

Progressive:

This terminology will morph from its proper definition of hard core socialism to enlightened thinking that all good American’s should follow. Expect the media to follow this path like sheep until Democratic policies leads to economic collapse.

Religion

People of faith will continue to be treated with less respect than Rodney Dangerfield. Their beliefs will be relegated by the government and their follower to being on par with pagan’s whose opinions should be ignored. Religion, as we know it will be replaced by “Diversity” as a force that binds us all together.

Hate Crimes

Any thought that offends Progressive snowflakes will become a hate crime. If this results in criticism of the government, such collateral damage will be a necessary to further the cause of increasing PC Culture.

Bail

An outmoding system that used to insure criminals showed up for their court dates. With the defunding of law enforcement, only the most violent of suspects will be caught and detained for prosecution.

Charter Schools

These institutions of higher learning will be banned by an act of Congress. With Democrats in charge, the Teacher’s Unions dream of no completion from Charter Schools will be realized. The current practice of testing students for knowledge of English, math, and science will be outlawed. A new policy of “no child left ahead” will be put in place that gives the vote to anyone over 14 that has a note from a parent or guardian.

Rewriting History

K1-12 Textbooks will be changed terming Abolitionists who tried to ban slavery as “moderate democrats. Hugo Chavez will be described as “misguided leader”, Abraham Lincoln a weak racist President, and Christopher Columbus (whose he) Poor Thomas Jefferson. His Declaration of Independence will be tossed in the scrap books because his words “all men are created equally” was an offensive sexist remark.

Pro-life beliefs

A dangerous point of view that should be outlawed as it contradicts the objectives of the Green New Deal.

Government Sponsored Marijuana sales

Production will be regulated to make sure THC levels are lowered to lessen (for health reasons) the false sense of euphoria the drug creates. Anheuser Busch will market a “Bud Lite” brand of weak dope which will achieve the government’s objectives.

Decriminalizing opiate use by making being addiction legal

Discounting thoughts about “Gateway Drugs”, “The first one is Free”, and the benefits of needle exchange, it would not be surprising to see dangerous substances be legal with Progressives in charge. In their mind being more tolerant to recreational drugs along with publicly funded treatment for addicts will reduce crime. Creating a system in the USA similar to what has been tried in Holland could be just around the corner.

Wealthy entrepreneurs look out

Individuals such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerburg, Warren Buffet, and others can look forward to much more scrutiny under a new Democratic Administration. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and the 2020 Democratic Platform, have all promised to tax the wealthy to pay for their grandiose plans to remake America

In doing so there is concern these individuals will shelter their wealth and not build their businesses as has been done before. If these people’s creativity is stifled, will this mean less employment for the rest of us?

Based upon the exodus of entrepreneurs and the jobs they create in California, the collateral damage for similar polices emanating from Washington D.C. may well prove to be disastrous.

Electoral College changes

If progressives can ram a constitutional amendment thru or get Supreme Court decisions abolishing the Electoral College, their stranglehold on political power would be almost unlimited. Needing only votes in large metropolitan areas such as New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and California, it wouldn’t be difficult for them to remain in power,

One word of caution. Over the last 300 years plus, The Electoral College has worked for and against both liberals and conservatives. One never knows what the future holds in store. Beware of what you wish for in politics and life.

One thing is for certain. We can count on the AP Style Book to change whichever the wind might be blowing.