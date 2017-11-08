Eber: Wait till next year

By

The results of the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections are clear—be a wimp in supporting Trump and you lose. Our candidates were well meaning moderates—sometimes conservative, sometime liberal, all the time wanting power not principle. There is only one Trump—but that does not mean others can’t start telling the truth and explaining facts to the public. “On top of this Progressive California Democrats along with Steyer are so desperate that they have become codependents by remaining silent while allowed hate groups like Antifa, By Any Means Possible, Critical Resistance, and other marginal organizations trying to impeach the President… It does not end there. At the same time these demagogic groups have spread their venom against law enforcement, the military, National Guard, private utilities and other establishment institutions they distain. While this is going on, the main stream press chooses to ignore the messenger when reporting anti Trump news.” What is the Platform Democrats are running on for 2018? Impeachment on a foundation of Resistance. Not to govern, but to obstruct. Will the American people buy this as a goal for government? Will the voters approve of chaos, bullying and hate as the Platform of a political Party? What do you think?

Wait till next year By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 11/9/17

When I was growing up and the baseball and football seasons ended, the teams I rooted for never won a championship. To sooth my disappointment my Dad always told me “wait till next year” This counseling was enough to obliterate the blues as life moved on.

This attitude of accepting a loss and vowing to work harder next time has been extended by me in politics. When my candidate or issues are rejected by voters, I like virtually all conservatives accept the will of the people and hope to win the next time

Progressive Democrats, who have pretty much had things their way in California and other blue states the last ten years, don’t feel that way. The votes were barely counted after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, when they banded together to discredit the results. In doing this the Democratic Party has attempted to deny Donald Trump the same Constitutional powers his predecessors this has meant:

Delaying and trying to deny appointments to the cabinet and judges

Judicial overreach at every opportunity to legislate from the bench

Weaken the presidency with the Russia investigation which has so far proved nothing and seems to be built on innuendo, fake news, and conjecture.

Attacks on Donald Trump’s mental stability again based upon attacks from the liberal press

The end game for all of this is to impeach Donald Trump. Headed by California House member Maxine Watters, Minnesota Senator Al Franken, Jerry Brown and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, these groups don’t sugar coat their disdain for the President. They want him gone by any means necessary.

Best expressing impeach the President sentiments of the far left is political activist Tom Steyer. The billionaire businessman has been paying to run remove trump from office ads on virtually every major television network. These spots can be seen everywhere from Fox News to the Big Bang Theory. In The vitriolic attacks that Steyer has spent 10 million plus dollars running, it is asserted according to Time Magazine the President “Is an immediate danger to the health and safety of America, This administration doesn’t have a clue.

”In the ad, Steyer himself accuses Trump of bringing America to the brink of nuclear war with North Korea and undermining the First Amendment by “threatening” to “shut down” news organizations, as well as potentially violating the emoluments clause. He says the “big one” is obstruction of justice, which he believes Trump committed when he fired James Comey from his job at the FBI. Like other Trump critics, Steyer argues that the question of whether the President meets the standards for impeachment “is not a close call.”

Naturally, in discrediting the President, Steyer offers no alternatives in his hate messages (Does he have a plan to deal with the North Korean strong man) not to mention his professional credentials in the financial field operating hedge funds remotely qualifies him to be dispensing advice on how to run the country.

If one analyzes Steyer’s arguments, they sound a lot like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Kamala Harris. They are at least opposition leaders who feel that the people made a bad decision electing Trump. It is their job as elected officials to do so.

This is all well and good but in America we wait until the next election to make change. There is no wait till the next election with these Washington D.C. cry babies. However, if the truth be known, nothing in this impeachment list is even remotely in the category of reasons for Congress to remove the President from his duties. Since when does the chief executive firing a department head constitute an impeachable offense? Likewise talking tough to a foreign leader such as Kim Jong Un is in progressive’s minds reason that Congress should in effect fire the President.

The point is disliking an elected official because of their political views is not a reason to start impeachment proceedings. The framers of the constitution in the 1780’s had the same thought when they made it so difficult to get rid of a sitting President without a vote of the people. This might explain why the Senate has never took such drastic action in the history of our country with the exception of trying to remove Andrew Johnson from office following Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Steyer’s antics are but a tip of the iceberg. In California we have the Sanctuary City advocates led by the Governor who think they can unilaterally conduct their own foreign policy and determine who crosses over the border from foreign countries. . They even goes a step further encouraging judges to take on policy making decisions reserved by the President and Congress.

With no so called voice of reason, the far left has looked the other way when free speech has been denied Republicans and other conservative groups on college campuses. Apparently, it is enough today to call yourself anti-Fascist while at the same time depicting your opponents as racist Nazis White supremists.

I for one will not be bullied by these jerks who claim exclusive ownership to the First Amendment. Just because fact and opinion seem to be joined at the hip at NBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, and the Washington Post, this does not make these people elected representatives of the people.

We live in this weird internet time capsule where Trump’s remarks about Arab terrorists are interpreted to mean that he hates all Muslims. Such a notion in Twitter is soon considered to be “point of information” Armed with such a belief, leftists call this conjecture an impeachable act.

With a non objective left leaning press, it is difficult to separate fact from fiction. Last weekend the Sunday news shows were reveling in Donald Trump having a favorability rating of only 37% in the ABC/Washington Post poll.

At the same time most of the media outlets failed to mention the same poll reported that 61% of those sampled were disturbed that Democratic leadership in Congress has offered no alternatives, So, instead of ripping the President , they should have said over 60% of those polled disliked both parties. This did not happen.

How ridiculous, how absurd, but this is how far things have fallen since Donald Trump has taken office less than 10 months ago. The behavior of Donald Trump’s critics more resembles a banana republic than the greatest democracy mankind has ever witnessed.