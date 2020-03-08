Eber: We are here for the kids and to fix pot holes

By

Will this start translating into victories on the legislative races in November? Only if the candidates understand the trend.

We are here for the kids and to fix pot holes by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 3/9/20

When it comes down to nominees for The Biggest Loser on Super Tuesday, the candidates for this non-prestigious award are:

The Teachers Union and Public education bonds Trades Unions and Crony capitalist developers Gavin Newsom All of the above

(Correct answer “D”)

It would appear that these fat cats will be forced to endure a fiscal diet because voters throughout the State sent this group a message of what Dan Walters called “tax exhaustion”. As a corollary big government was told that henceforth they should live within their means without trying to raise new revenues to feed their progressive appetites.

On Super Tuesday the familiar oft used slogans “We are here for the kids” and to “fix potholes” no longer worked at the ballot box.

Leading the parade of disappointment for Gavin Newsom was the defeat of Proposition 13 which would have raised 15 billion dollars in bonds issued to augment improving K1-12 and college facilities. By a 56% to 44% majority, voters said no to this proposal which the Governor enthusiastically backed. It would have ultimately cost tax payers 26 billion with interest charges figured in.

This negative attitude extended to down ballot in local school bond elections despite the considerable economic clout of Teachers and Trade Unions efforts to convince voters to take on new debt. They were joined by crony capitalist developers who would be receiving the construction contracts under lucrative Project Labor Agreements (PLA).

Most notable we found school bond proposals failing in large numbers. Every one of them in Orange Country went down to defeat. This trend continued in most other parts of State with approximately 4 out of 5 attempts to raise funds being rejected by voters. The few exceptions were primarily limited to affluent areas such as in the Silicon Valley region of Northern California.

Although economics was a cause of most school bond rejections, there were also other factors that came into play overturning the “we are here for the kids” arguments? These included:

The pathetic test scores throughout the State which ranks California 41 st in the entire country in math and English proficiency.

in the entire country in math and English proficiency. A perceived lack of educational reform other than reducing class sizes and increasing teacher salaries.

Attacks by the California Teachers Association (CTA) on Charter Schools and parental choice of where their children are to be enrolled

Wasteful spending by school districts and inefficiency in their operations.

Lack of receiving bang for their buck on previous school bonds (such as costly solar panel projects) which have not improved conditions in the classroom.

The list goes on with promoting diversity, restroom choice, and political correctness having priority over the basic educational mission of creating literacy in a high tech world. With this being the case Gavin Newsom and Education Chief Tony Thurmond may well have to address the concerns of families who are unhappy with how their kids are being taught.

Similar defeat to educational bond proposals extended to sales tax increases intended to cover improving transportation in Northern California. Apparently there was still residual anger over Gavin Newsom diverting revenue from increases from gas tax and vehicle registration to unpopular public transportation expenditures. “Where’s the beef for what we previously paid for”, many voters asked.

The poster child for this displeasure came from the defeat of Measure J in Contra Costa. This would have added an additional half percent sales tax for county residents. A similar measure passed a decade ago, was exhausted 15 years prior to what was originally scheduled.

Apparently the citizens had seen enough telling the politicians in the region that they need find other sources to fund transportation expenditures.

Complaints from disgusted voters included lack of results from previous promises by government to fix roads and alleviate congestion. Another factor was the reluctance to give more support for public transportation including buses and BART that are faced with declining ridership. In addition there is an undercurrent of discontent of commuters to the creation of underutilized bike lanes on city streets during rush hours.

A similar attitude to Proposition J was witnessed by voters in normally progressive Marin and Sonoma Counties who soundly rejected a quarter cent sales tax increase to expand their Smart Train system.

The defeat of these bread and butter transportation proposals in typical suburban areas runs in the face of legislation passed by the State Legislature trying to create more affordable housing in The Golden State. Sb-35, 167, 1763, and AB-2923 are among over 20 bills passed in the last 3 years that have encouraged affordable housing allowing for density discounts to create more residential inventory.

The assumption that almost all of these bills have made is that citizens on all economic levels in California are going to willingly move into stack and pack dwellings while abandoning their cars in favor of buses and mass transit as their principal way of getting around town. Thus far ridership statistics have not backed up public transportation becoming a more prominent option.

Gavin Newsom and his leap of faith beliefs “build it and they will come” apparently extends beyond the Bullet Train fiasco. The question is how patient tax payers will be in waiting for pot hole repairs and expansion of congested critical arteries such as I-5 and US-99 which connects the State? Putting up more pay lanes, that only wealthy drivers can afford, may not be enough.

These issues will come into focus in the November election when other municipalities throughout California will be putting their own measures on the ballot to ease traffic congestion, assist education, and support local government.

It would appear that Gavin Newsom and his associates in the Legislature will have their hands full trying to change the minds of their constituents to pour more resources into the seemingly endless money pit trough to subsidize their Progressive policies.

Who the biggest loser might be may well be determined in future elections. I just hope it isn’t residents who are being forced to flee the state in record numbers as the quality of life continues to deteriorate in California.