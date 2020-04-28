Eber: We will bury you, sort of

By

We will bury you sort of By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/29/20

When it comes to popular Progressive politicians in California, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Hollywood) is a major super star. As chair of the House Intelligence Committee and floor leader in the failed impeachment trial of Donald Trump, he has used the issue of alleged collusion by Russia to disrupt the Presidential election of 2016 as his main calling card.

In attacking the President, Schiff, with his smoking gun thus far shooting blanks, has led the public to believe that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are engaged in some sort of conspiracy to subvert democracy.

While these wild allegations play well with CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, and other leftist news outlets, they have ended up to be reality challenged.

The fact is Russia and their leader has become small players in the international stage. Their present government and economy are but a fleeting memory for the once powerful Soviet Union for which their leader Nikita Khrushchev in the 1960’s boasted “We will bury you.”

The fact of the matter is that since Putin took over control of the Russian government in 2000, their economy has gone nowhere. Currently, the gross national Product is about the same as it was 10 years ago. Petroleum revenues spiked this curve from 2010-13 but have declined ever since.

Experts think this downward trend is partially the result of kicking the international oil companies out. With maintenance and new drilling reduced, production has gone down the last 7 years. This has been exasperated by the recent decline in crude oil prices

As an indication of Russia’s economic slide, a 2019 article in the respected U.K. based Independent stated:

In Russia, industrial production measures the output of businesses integrated in industrial sector of the economy. Manufacturing is the most important sector and accounts for 55 percent of total production.

The biggest segments within manufacturing are: metallurgy (9.6 percent); coke and refined petroleum products (9.5 percent); food beverages and tobacco (8.4 percent); chemicals (4 percent); machinery and equipment (3.8 percent); transport (3.7 percent) and electrical equipment (3.4 percent). Mining and quarrying accounts for 35 percent, and natural gas and crude oil exploration represents 29 percent of total.

Ironically, arms production and nuclear power sales are omitted from this list. However, this shows the dismal state of manufacturing in Russia that has resulted in their main export commodities to be petroleum products and natural resources. With arms sales added in they make up over 70% of their trade conducted with foreign countries.

It must be asked that why under Putin’s reign has their previous industrial economy collapsed. The main reasons have been

Graft and corruption in main Russian ports of St. Petersburg. Novorossiysk. And Vladivostok. Because of additional costs brought on The Russian Mafia and a corrupt government bureaucracy, being able to maintain a supply chain for manufacturing, (as Japanese car companies learned) has become almost impossible.

Emphasis of Putin’s government to subsidize people’s minimum existence with proceeds from petroleum products, rather than building an infrastructure, to spur economic growth.

Continued plundering of the Russian treasury by Putin whose estimated personal wealth is over 200 billion US dollars and his buddies who have grown rich at the public’s expense.

Excessive military spending to support a foreign policy that produces little else but a vast money pit and propaganda coups. Current gambits in the Ukraine, Syria, and Georgia do nothing to restore the greatness of the old Soviet Union. Missing is plundering consumer goods from the Satellite States that propped up their shaky domestic economy.

It does not show much that the leading customer for Russia arms sales is Iran. At least they have money to pay Putin’s government for guns that support the Islamic State’s terrorist activities in the Middle East.

With such a limited resume, it is no wonder third world countries in Africa, South America, and Central Asia has dropped Russia like a hot potato. Other than petroleum products that they sell for cash, Russia is a deadbeat trade partner.

Today, three of Putin’s closest allies worldwide are Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and North Korea. Such an achievement is an indication of Russia’s fall from grace in the world for a total economy about the size of Italy.

With this sad state of affairs, should we ignore the Dictator Vladimir Putin as being relevant as a world power? Of course not as Russia has a nuclear arsenal that matches what the United States has. It constitutes a major danger to world peace that must be monitored constantly.

This assessment for which the CIA is in complete agreement: shows how absurd Adam Schiff continues to say with a straight face of the danger Putin and his government pose interfering with elections. Ironically, every time Schiff mentions the Russian threat, he is feeding into Putin’s propaganda machine that makes Pravda look like amateur hour.

In some ways Russia and North Korea today mirror one another. Both have sacrificed their domestic economies for military prominence around the world. As their people continue to suffer more, additional pressure is placed in these dictatorships to formulate policies to retain their grip on power.

The current sad state of affairs for their economies show why many experts believe Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will be lucky to survive in power much longer.

Despite such a dire forecast, this is why the United States and other Western governments will need to stay ready to prop up governments in Russia and North Korea. We want avoid at all costs the prospects of fighting an unthinkable war with desperate despites.

Adam Schiff doesn’t care. He can count on his popularity with the Progressive set to grow. He may well end up being the successor to Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House. If that does not work out, he might replace Kamala Harris, should she be Joe Biden’s running mate or be named to the Supreme Court. There is also a possibility Schiff might be named the replacement for Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is expected to retire soon.

There is no indication Schiff will slowdown in presenting the American people with his conspiracy theories of Russia’s past or future manipulation of our Democracy. Meanwhile Vladimir Putin can be comforted by the words of his predecessor from another era Joseph Stalin, who once remarked, “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.”