Eber: What is the politically correct future of California?

What is the politically correct future of California? Rich Eber has nailed it:

“What can we expect in the future?

Workers Field where tickets for union members receive a 50% discount.

Sustainable Park that allows only parking for bikes and electric vehicles.

The Diversity Sports Complex where Caucasians can’t comprise more than a third of fans in attendance for any event.

Organic Stadium where Farmer John is blacklisted while Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) products are prohibited from the premises.

Who knows? Everything is so mixed up. Progressives extol the virtues of the Affordable Care Act (which is hardly affordable) and the Express Line at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) exists where one can wait for hours prior to being served.”

The future is living the book “1984”—war is peace and peace is war. Either be “woke” or get out of the way. Reality and common sense can still be found—in dictionaries—not in government or society.

The Beat goes on By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 5/2/19

For years the L.A. Memorial Coliseum has been pretty much of a dump. Its main attribute is having close proximity to the campus of USC along with being a home for several professional sports teams over the years. These franchises have included the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rams, Raiders, and Chargers.

Outside of being the permanent football home of the Trojans, all this historic place has to offer are memories from the Olympics to Wally Moon’s “Moon Shots” home runs to left field prior to when Chavez Ravine was built? Let’s not forget this historic locale hosting the first Super Bowl over fifty years ago.

Having limited use, the aging structure has attracted little interest of investors to renovate the place. Desperation has led to the proposal for United Airlines to spend 69 million dollars in improvements in exchange for the building to be renamed “The United Airlines Memorial Coliseum”

On one level this seems to be a great idea as almost every other stadium of this size has sponsors who pay lucrative amounts to have their corporate name associated with the premises. In California this has included the Home Depot, AT&T, Staples, Oracle, Chase Bank and Levis.

With this being the case, why not allow United Airlines to place their logo on the Memorial Coliseum’s entre way?

The problem is any venue named Memorial, Veterans, or Soldiers seems to be out of bounds for rebranding purposes. If there is a lesson to be learned from this it is don’t mess with the military. Soldiers Field in Chicago and “The Vet” in Philadelphia have occupied this “no fly zone “in the past.

If one wants naming rights to one of these sacred places, it is best to build a new structure where patriotism is not involved.

Ironically, it does not seem to be that difficult to change a street sign or building in California, especially if political correctness is involved. Among the most popular to receive recognition are Nelson Mandela, Caesar Chavez, Martin Luther King, and now former President Barak Obama. Currently, there are no plans for a Jerry Brown Way but give it time depending on what happens with Gavin Newsom’s administration.

This leaves us with sports venues that in recent years had more name changes than Zsa Zsa Gabor’s trips down the aisle. AT&T Park where the San Francisco Giants play was previously called Pac Bell. Now it is referred to as Oracle after the Computer software giant.

To allow this to happen, Oracle has had to abandon its sponsorship to the building in Oakland where the Golden State Warriors currently reside. Next year the NBA champs will be moving to Chase Center in close proximity to the newly named Oracle Park

Trying to keep track of this is a difficult task relegated to paid sports writers and announcers on the airwaves. Fortunately, the rest of us will not be required to take a multiple choice quiz on these changes

But we have enough to worry about the PC Police posse trying to change our culture by erasing several historical personages from American history one name at a time.

Anyone even remotely connected with the Civil War from the South including Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis are toast. Who knows; Gone with the Wind might soon go on the chopping block. Even the Dixie School District in San Rafael is being changed because of accusations of racism about a name originating from a one room school built in 1864.

No one is safe from revisionist history; especially in California. Christopher Columbus is a bum because of alleged cruelty to the Indians. Father Junipero Serra, who oversaw the construction of California Mission system from San Diego to Sonoma, is under similar scrutiny for mistreating the natives and forcing them to convert to Catholicism.

The latest victim of PC overkill is Singer Kate Smith whose rendition of Irving Berlin’s song God Bless America, has been a mainstay at civic events for over 80 years. Not anymore. Because of leftist criticism for a racist song Smith and many others sang in the 1930’s, her classic version is no longer heard at New York Yankee or Philadelphia Flyers games.

In addition, Kate Smith’s statue, much like other Civil War personages from the South, was recently torn down in Philadelphia.

No one is safe with the Politically Correct crowd. Even Main Street, as it exists in many towns, is likely to come under attack for being too “middle of the road” It is probably only a matter of time until Progressives rename Main Street to Karl Marx Way or Fidel Castro Street (except in San Francisco)

In my mind all of this PC stuff is another example of how First Amendment to our constitution has been subverted by radical by politicians such as Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. These individuals aim to remake our traditional democracy into a modified Communist State where private enterprise is discouraged.

So maybe this is the time to say we have had enough and stop all this moronic rewriting of history to fit the political views of ideologues who wish to institute The Green New Deal, reparations to descendents of former slaves 150 years ago, and opening our border to anyone who desires to immigrate to the USA.

We better start standing up for not only historical figures from the past; but the composition of future American culture as well. If we allow this PC wave to overcome us, we will no longer have corporations that attempt to capture name recognition by paying for Stadium naming rights. The government will own almost everything.

It is a given that “The Beat goes on” and things change. While “The Grocery Store’s the Supermarket Now”, we must reclaim our country and culture if our democracy is to survive.