Eber: What’s next for Democrats in 2017

What’s next for Democrats in 2017 By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 1/5/17

Someone left the cake out in the rain

I don’t think that I can take it

‘Cause it took so long to bake it

And I’ll never have that recipe again

Oh no! Jimmy Webb MacArthur Park

As they refer to in Parliamentary procedure, it is “point of information” that Hillary Clinton and her version of the Democratic Party is dead in its present form. No amount of recounts, Russian conspiracies, or Electoral College hyjinks can change this grim reality.

With this being said what is to be the path that will be followed in the next four years by the liberal party that has turned drastically to the left in recent years. Will they move more towards the center where Bill Clinton comfortably resided or take a more progressive path blazed for two terms served by Barak Obama?

The answer will be determined by what leadership emerges during Donald Trump’s term of office. In the House of Representatives geriatric Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer are obviously not the answer. In the Senate new majority leader Chuck Schumer (Dem-NY) (aged 66) is a breath of fresh air compared with his predecessor Harry Reid who was a major embarrassment to the Party. While Schumer seems to be well suited to dealing with legislative matters, he does not appear to represent the future of the Democratic Party.

This leaves them with a short bench leading up to the 2018 elections. Currently, Democrats control only 19 governorships along with minority representation Congress. Where is their future leadership to come from? The logical place for this is California where the Party is in virtual total control of government facing only token Republican opposition on any level.

The question is which Democratic leaders can possibly emerge to assume leadership roles East of the California-Nevada-Arizona borders. Going over the Rooster of possible hopefuls we have several groupings that include

Too old- Governor Jerry Brown and Senator Dianne Feinstein who are in their last terms of office. Being in the 80 and above club precludes either one of them from becoming prominent on the national stage. Unfortunately, these two individuals are the best retail politicians in the state

However, because of the dearth of liberal talent in the country as a whole, those Democrats who replace them along with recently elected Kamala Harris, almost certainly will become prominent in national circles.

Gavin Newsom: The Lt Governor seems to be ahead in polls to replace Jerry Brown in 2018. Thus far he has made the progressive all star team based upon his stands on social issues such as legalized use of marijuana, promotion of Transgender rights, gay marriage, and gun control. How these issues will translate to national politics is another matter. Obviously, Newsom will have to increase his repertoire if he is to elected Governor and become a viable national leader.

Those possibly running for Governor not named Gavin: Currently State Treasurer John Chiang has already declared his intention of trying to replace Jerry Brown. What makes him intriguing is being Asian which would immediately place Chiang in the spotlight in the Democratic Party which has a dearth of leadership in this area. Chiang is also a moderate democrat compared to some of his progressive advisories which might prove to be an advantage on a national level as well.

Recently appointed California Attorney General Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.), who served more than 2 decades in the House of Representatives, is also considered to be a strong contender for Governor against Gavin Newsom and John Chiang. It is thought that Jerry Brown appointed Becerra with the idea of following him to the Governor’s mansion. It is well known that Brown isn’t exactly enamored with Newsom and would prefer someone else replace him in 2018.

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has also declared for this office. Being Hispanic could be an advantage for him but his sketchy past with some scandals involving affairs with TV reporters might prove to be a hindrance to Villaraigosa not to mention the money he will need to raise to complete for the Governor’s throne.

Senate President Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) is also considered to be a contender should he enter the Governor’s race or run the Senate to replace Dianne Feinstein who is expected to retire. De Leon, who has an impeccable Progressive record on economic and environmental issues, is considered to be a major player whichever race he decides to enter.

Curiously enough, with the exception of Gavin Newsom, no candidate currently running for Governor or the Senate is of Caucasian lineage. Apparently, it is difficult for white guys to assume a major leadership position in the Democratic Party these days where ethnic diversity is treasured above all else.

With the exception of Senator Kamala Harris and older office holders Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi) there is also a lack of women currently in leadership roles holding State Office or in Washington D.C. This can be expected to change in the next couple years

Also to be considered are some Hollywood types and wealthy corporate business leaders who might run for Governor or the Senate in 2018. Were this to be the case, the Senate would be the most logical place for a newcomer with cash to place their hat in the ring. The possibility of a celebrity from Beverly Hills becoming a viable candidate is slim these days following the electoral College debacle where futile pleas were made by prominent tinsel town citizens to vote against Donald Trump.

California, New York, and Massachusetts, seem to be the hot bed of Progressive power in the United States. With Bernie Sanders not expected to take a major leadership role in the Democratic Party of tomorrow, these three states are where one third of party members reside who are now serving in the House of Representatives. As such, leadership on a national level is begging to be grabbed.

The question is who is to retrieve the cake that was left out in the rain by the Democratic Party in 2016?

Even with all of the speculation surrounding who will emerge from the Democratic ranks to become Governor and the Junior US Senator, a wall of indifference surrounds Republicans who might have any chance of winning a major post In Sacramento or even gain a “run-off” second place finish in the June 2018 primary.

This is how strong and omnipotent the Donkeys are in the Golden State these days. There is little talk about decent GOP chances out of earshot from Country Club venues where the organization holds many of their functions.

If ever there was a group that required assistance from the Wizard of Oz to procure a brain, courage, and heart, the California GOP is definitely high on the transplant needed list.