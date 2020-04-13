Eber: When being Self Quarantined leads to madness

Even in times of times and stupidity, we need to laugh. My good friend Rich Eber has written many thoughts about the crisis. My favorite is this one, “After watching cable news broadcasts about the Covid-19 Virus for 8 straight hours you believe Don Lemon is telling the truth and have fantasies about dating Rachael Maddow”

These are tough times for all of us. It is especially tough for those that believe the Constitution is the law and governors and Mayors have taken an oath to uphold it. So far we have lost our right to assembly, right to free speech (government has few hearings and no public meetings, except on the Internet. Many governors are trying to do away with the Second Amene,dent by closing gun shops—at the same time releasing known criminals from jails and prisons.

We have a choice we either laugh about or we rebel. Actually we can do both, just as many churches did on Easter Sunday, held services that government outlawed. Already people are rebelling.