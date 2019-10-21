Eber: Will it take “Mouth to Mouth” remedies to resuscitate the GOP?

By

Will it take “Mouth to Mouth” remedies to resuscitate the GOP? by Richard Eber?

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/22/19

It does not take a rocket scientist to see that the Republican Party in California is floundering. With registration of eligible voters hovering in the 20% range, this once proud organization appears to be suffering from a bad case of benign neglect

Signs of former Republicans becoming independent s or joining the other team are everywhere. As indicated in Steve Frank’s heard on the Tom Toms report in this blog October 15th, Republican office holders in San Diego, Fresno, and throughout the State are becoming decline to State or even Democrats.

Many believe in California, being part of the GOP, insures defeat.

Steve Poizner , running for Insurance Commissioner as an Independent in 2018, apparently ended up having his campaign being a preview for coming attractions. Many conservatives have followed his lead. Because of this, the Republican Party in California is now struggling finding viable candidates in local races and for legislative seats as well. In many cases voters have two Democrats to choose from in November.

How can this be in a state that brought us Ronald Reagan, Pete Wilson, and George Deukmejian, all who were all popular two term governors in the past half century? What has transpired to make California today a socialist enclave where leftist ideology reigns supreme? How did the once powerful California Republican Party become the shell of its former self leaving loyalists to lament “Someone left a cake out in the rain”

The GOP has had a bad case of crash and burn starting with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s surprise victory when Gray Davis was recalled back in 2003. The state party did not have a strong enough candidate to compete so it allowed Arnold the RINO to take charge. Things have never been the same since.

Soon after the Republican numbers in the legislature have dwindled to the rock bottom place they exist today with less than 30% representation competing against the Democratic juggernaut. While this deteriorization in power has transpired, those in charge of the State Party have done little more than shrug their shoulders and say “we were right about the issues”

At the same time the demography of party members has continued to age with few young people joining their ranks. Whether this decline is the fault of parents, the schools, or the media, matters not. What is really important is that the GOP has not been a popular place for Millenial’s, Generation X or Y to hang their heads.

The Democratic Party in California has done an excellent job of portraying conservatives as out of touch, wealthy, elitist fat cats. Who hang out at the Country Club telling racist jokes to their white supremist’s buddies.

As such how can the GOP do a makeover to get back in touch with their former constituents and recruit young people to join their ranks.? Getting away from the image of being a character like Mr. Burns from the Simpsons is no easy task. Avoiding having functions on private golf courses and fancy Hotels is a good place to start.

As part of voter registration Republicans need to impart to those they are recruiting what they stand for Issues such as high taxes, job killing government regulations, excessive pension payouts for public employees, high gas costs, housing. And low achieving public education, this message needs to be delivered in such a way that encourages folks to kick progressive government in California to the curb.

The party needs members to be proud of whom they are rather than being ashamed and hiding one’s own identity in the name of trying to become an office holder. What to do. Instead of wasting money on hopeless candidates during the next political campaign, why not send information now to people of all persuasions telling them which issues define being a Republican.

Talk about things that matter to voters. Forget about discussing abortion, LGBTQ, gay marriage banning marijuana and most other social matters. Instead concentrate on economic issues that answer the question “Are you better off now than before Jerry Brown?”

At the same time get a bigger tent to appeal to a larger constituency. Keep it real. No need to do a replay of Chelsea Clinton saying it is permissible for an individual with a beard and penis be allowed to determine what sex they want to be on a given day. The GOP should become more tolerant on many social issues or better yet no mention them as talking points at every opportunity.

Weak leadership of GOP. This is better said than done as those in charge of the State GOP have job security thru the next election cycle. Local delegates need to make sure next time proxy voters are not allowed to have a similar influence they had in electing the current Board of Directors. Proxies do not spent the time, effort or money to participate in the decisions of the Party. Many take a post, and then never show up.

Those in charge of the GOP need to stop trashing or ignoring Donald Trump. Instead of RINO’s giving tacit approval with their silence on impeaching the President, the Republican establishment needs to get out of the closet and remind Californian’s about his achievements in job growth and economic prosperity rather than getting their panties in a bunch about the latest tweets from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff.

Conservatives need to speak their minds but don’t excommunicate yourself or others from the party because of differences a on a few issues A good example is abortion. I happen to be pro life but don’t treat those who are pro choice like they are lepers and complete misfits. The same thing goes for legalized marijuana where I smoked from when I was a teen but don’t feel comfortable today being a “reality coordinator” for others

Don’t be afraid to speak out for your love of the Constitution. Also stand-up for the Electoral College which many progressives want to get rid of to have elections determined by their base in big cities. A good way to defend the Electoral College is explain why the framers of the US Constitution started it in the first place to give a voice to small States who have limited power in the House of Representatives.

Conservatives in general have to get out of their “a choice not an echo” mentality used by author Phylis Schlafly to excuse Barry Goldwater losing in a 1964 landslide to Lyndon Johnson. It is time for conservatives to conduct themselves with pride and stand up for what they believe in a palatable way that leads to a deserved renaissance