Eber: Wimpy is having his way

Rich Eber has done a public service by interviewing the Democrat former Mayor of San Jose, Chuck Reed. Reed, as Mayor used the ballot box to save the pensions of the San Jose workers and retirees—the unions used money stolen from workers to be used to kill the pensions. Sadly, though 70% of the voters wanted to protect the workers pensions, the unions used the courts to kill the reforms. Sad. “Brown’s bestowed this large sum to CalPERS from a rainy day fund established in 2009 when beginning his third term as the Golden State’s chief executive. He figures the projected higher rate of return of 7% will produce a profit and save billions in interest expenses. It is a sound investment he thinks. Not everyone agrees with this scheme. Former Democratic San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, who has been virtually excommunicated from the Party, thinks it is a horrible idea. “How this amount would be paid back is anyone’s guess.” ‘Market conditions he says “would have to be ideal on what amounts to betting on arbitrage.” CalPERS has a $1.4 trillion unfunded liability—President Brown is stealing $6 billion from the reserves of government agencies to keep the doors open—and an extra $500 million in the budget to keep the checks flowing. The city manager of Modesto called CalPERS “unsustainable” last week. We all know that—but Jerry Brown prefers to make agreement with the butcher of Peking than save our pension system.



Wimpy is having his way by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 6/7/17



Wellington Wimpy, best known for his friendship to Popeye the Sailor Man, is said to be making a remarkable comeback these days. His immortal words, “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today” seems to be the guiding policy of California Governor Jerry Brown’s 6 billion bailout of the struggling public employees retirement fund CalPERS.

Brown’s bestowed this large sum to CalPERS from a rainy day fund established in 2009 when beginning his third term as the Golden State’s chief executive. He figures the projected higher rate of return of 7% will produce a profit and save billions in interest expenses. It is a sound investment he thinks.

Not everyone agrees with this scheme. Former Democratic San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, who has been virtually excommunicated from the Party, thinks it is a horrible idea. “How this amount would be paid back is anyone’s guess.” ‘Market conditions he says “would have to be ideal on what amounts to betting on arbitrage.”

Apparently Governor Brown thinks that CalPERS aggressive rate of return will produce profits and reduce interest payments over the next 30 years. Most likely he won’t be around to witness this as Brown would be over 110 when the benefits of the “lend-lease” arrangement would be realized.

Similar negative sentiments towards Brown’s gift to the State’s retirement fund have been expressed by former Democratic Assemblyman Joe Nation, who now serves as Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. To him, “Governor Brown’s 6 million dollar investment is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic”.

Nation says it is poor public policy for the State to believe they will profit on CalPERS projected higher rates of return especially considering their recent history. He argues that in effect trying to profit from the difference between interests earned by a checking versus a savings account at a bank makes no sense. Nation believes Brown’s move is a bookkeeping exercise that “will not fix the fundamental flaws of the current public employee pension funds in California.

Nowhere in the CalPERS is bailout any mention made of what can be done to prevent them from continuing their run of making bad investment decisions. This is especially true given their concerns to what they invest in rather than the profits realized for their clients retirements.

Gun manufacturers, tobacco sellers, and any company that might compete with state or local employees for contracts, are on their no fly list. Recently, a proposal was rejected that would prevent them from having stock in a company that helps build President Trump’s wall with Mexico.

Since CalPERS operates as a civil service entity, little incentive is given to its employees to act efficiently. Should profits go down, no one is held accountable as would be the case with private enterprise. As Chuck Reed postulated, “If things go bad they can always ask the tax payers to give them more money.”

Will things ever change? In 2012 Governor Brown’s modest pension reform plan was passed by the legislature. However, it only applies in reducing benefits to new employees and the practice of pension spiking in certain cases. Even then, it has been challenged in the courts by suits brought forth primarily by public employee unions.

This is of particular concern to Chuck Reed who is hoping to put an initiative on the ballot in 2018 to do the comprehensive pension reform that he feels is needed to stave off the collapse of the entire system in California. This is not being done, he surmises because of conflicts of interest between political office holders who can’t say no to powerful public employee labor unions.

Collective bargaining Reed argues, is not working. “Tax payers are not sitting at the bargaining table.” In the past history has proven Reed to be right. While Democrats have been largely associated with the campaign funding from unions, they are not alone. Republicans in their support for police and firemen have ended up being co-dependents for creating the current pension crisis.

Back in 1999 when SB-400 was passed, it was approved unanimously by a 39-0 vote which included both political parties. At the time the CalPERS was overfunded so it was thought based on what were current investment returns, extra perks were affordable in the future.

This changed when the stock market crashed less than a decade later. Pension funds have never recovered leading to the present downward spiral. Naturally labor unions have never been willing to accept a rollback of what was given them in SB-400 whose sponsors later recognized was a major mistake.

This impasse has led Reed to fix the problem via the initiative process. He is waiting to learn the outcome of three cases now before the State Supreme Court before proceeding. Yet to be determined is:

If current State workers can have their pension plans adjusted

Will pensions spiking be allowed to continue in one form or another?

If all pay given workers including overtime accrued sick leave is eligible for pension benefits.

Depending on the outcome of these cases, Reed is planning to right up his proposal to match current laws. Even then, what the courts might allow the State to do will determine how far pension reforms can go.

Taking into account Jerry Brown’s 6 billion dollar shot of adrenaline, the long term prospect of CalPERS and its companion organization CalSTRS which deals with teacher retirement, are very much in doubt. Without considerable reform or a lot more money placed in these retirement plans from tax payers and employees, there is a risk that the whole system can collapse.

Also coming into play is if voters will be willing to pony up extra cash to pay generous pensions that those in private enterprise don’t receive? While local communities might be willing shell out a few more bucks for school or road improvement bonds, will they do the same the same to bail out retirees; who essentially amount to what is termed in Poker to be “dead money”?

For the most part the answer to this question is emphatically “no”. This might account why Governor Brown choose to administratively handle the CalPERS loan through the State budget, rather than risking a vote in the legislature or from the people.

This contrasts with his increase to gas tax and vehicle registration earmarked for transportation, he recently got passed by the legislature. Critics claim Brown could have spent the money loaned to CalPERS to fix the deteriorating highways. As such they think the new tax is a way to prop up government worker pensions without public scrutiny.

In any case, were Wimpy around today, he would be a happy guy knowing that borrowing money while vaguely promising to pay the loan back at his leisure, is considered to be a viable investment strategy of California’s governor.

This is not to say Wimpy would be brazen enough today to demand a sustainable, grass fed, Angus, gluten free burger. For that Jerry Brown could provide such services with cap and trade thrown in as a chaser in this screwball deal to bail out failing public employee pension funds.

While the state is worried about Sanctuary City’s, defying Donald Trump, and paying for the Bullet Train, such mundane matters as bankrupting the State are of minor importance. Where’s Popeye’s stash of spinach, when we need it most, to provide the courage to make everything right?

