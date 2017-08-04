Economic Illiterate CCSF chancellor hails free tuition as ‘social justice’ effort

By

The City College of San Francisco Chancellor is proudly and openly an economic illiterate. How did he get a college degree thinking that government can give away free services? Who is going to pay his salary or is his working for free? Will the teachers and repair people work for free—since he is proud that students will get a tuition free education? “CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha made his first media appearance at the event acknowledging the college’s enrollment boost, bringing in 25 percent more credit students so far than last school year. About a month into the job, the new chancellor stood on the back of a pickup truck at UN Plaza, outside the CCSF Civic Center Campus, and delivered a speech that included gospel quotes and words from labor leader Cesar Chavez. “The free City College campaign has captured the imagination of San Francisco,” Rocha said. “This is not just an enrollment strategy, this is an expression of our core value, the core value of social justice by providing a quality education to anyone who comes and asks for it.” TANSTAAFL. Coined by Dr. Milton Friedman, There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch. The free education is not free—it is being paid for by those not attending the college—forced to pay taxes and hope they have enough money for dinner. This is theft by the students—who believe everything should be free.

New CCSF chancellor hails free tuition as ‘social justice’ effort

By Michael Barba, SF Examiner, 8/4/17

City and college leaders on Thursday celebrated the rollout of the free tuition program at City College of San Francisco this fall, which is having success attracting students to the recently under-enrolled college.

CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha made his first media appearance at the event acknowledging the college’s enrollment boost, bringing in 25 percent more credit students so far than last school year.

About a month into the job, the new chancellor stood on the back of a pickup truck at UN Plaza, outside the CCSF Civic Center Campus, and delivered a speech that included gospel quotes and words from labor leader Cesar Chavez.

“The free City College campaign has captured the imagination of San Francisco,” Rocha said. “This is not just an enrollment strategy, this is an expression of our core value, the core value of social justice by providing a quality education to anyone who comes and asks for it.”

Hydra Mendoza-McDonnell, education advisor to Mayor Ed Lee and the vice president of the Board of Education, said that the free-tuition effort should be spread across California and become a national model.

In January, City College’s accreditor reaffirmed its accreditation for seven years after a years-long battle to stay open.

“The accreditation was a huge lift,” Mendoza-McDonnell said. “That, and with the idea that we have a

permanent chancellor that’s going to ensure that the implementation of free City College happens, is critical.”

CCSF Trustee Tom Temprano said the college already has more than 30,000 students enrolled for the fall semester with 16 days left until registration closes Aug. 18.

“City College is now, and will be, the place that you go if you want to transfer to a CSU or a UC, to get a good job in technology, in the arts, in cannabis,” Temprano said.

“City College is the place where you can go if you want to do all of that for free.”

Supervisor Jane Kim, who championed a November 2016 ballot measure that increased the real-estate transfer tax for luxury properties to pay for free tuition, said that Prop. W has already raised $27.5 million for San Francisco.

“Not only did we make City College free, we brought in more revenue from the wealthiest of San Franciscans to provide more services and infrastructure here in The City,” Kim said.

The growth means the free-tuition program will have a $1 million reserve fund for years when the economy is down.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, who left for Sacramento during the accreditation crisis at CCSF in 2012, said colleges are calling from around the state to ask, “‘Hey, why can’t we have it?’” Ting said.

“We are going to be working very hard to replicate what is happening here in San Francisco all across the state, to make sure we have not just free City College, but free community college,” Ting said.