Economic Illiterates Run North County (San Diego) Transit

Let me see if I understand the problem facing the North County (San Diego) Transit District. They are losing ridership. How to fix it? Make it more costly for those that use the government transit. They are not looking to make it more convenient, safe or clean. Nope they want to cut out even more riders. The higher the price the more economical becomes the use of a car. “The NCTD said customer revenue has declined due to the loss in ridership. On Thursday, the transit board will hear a presentation about fares increasing for buses and trains. The proposed increase for Breeze buses is 75 cents per ride. Sprinter trains would go up 50 cents per ticket while Coaster rates would increase a dollar. Regional day passes and monthly fares would also go up under the current proposal.” If ridership stabilizes, they get an extra one million dollars a year. But as the ridership going down, so will the revenues—it will go down, not up. Can those in charge be more illiterate than raise prices as a means to get more customers? Dumb. But then, it is a government monopoly.

By Matt Hoffman, KPBS, 9/18/18

Between its trains and buses, the North County Transit District said this June compared to last June, overall ridership is down 5 percent. That’s equal to more than 46,000 trips.

The NCTD said customer revenue has declined due to the loss in ridership. On Thursday, the transit board will hear a presentation about fares increasing for buses and trains.

The proposed increase for Breeze buses is 75 cents per ride. Sprinter trains would go up 50 cents per ticket while Coaster rates would increase a dollar.

Regional day passes and monthly fares would also go up under the current proposal.

The NCTD said the proposed rate hike would bring in more than $1 million in additional revenue. A report said rates have not risen since 2007 and were decreased in 2011.

Diesel fuel prices are also being considered for the rate increase. The transit district said diesel has gone up 47 percent from $1.42 per gallon in January 2011 to $2.10 per gallon in January 2018.

The NCTD plans to hold a public meeting on the proposed rate increases. Any change would have to be approved by the SANDAG board of directors.