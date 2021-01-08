EDD suspends 3.3 million claims –Newsom Economically Killing the Unemployed

By

Gov. Nuisance is literally killing off hundreds of thousands of honest Californians by REFUSING to send them their unemployment checks. While he found it easy to send checks to thousands of prisoners and folks on death row, now he wants to punish good people for his incompetence. “California’s beleaguered unemployment department has suspended payment on a staggering 1.4 million claims in an attempt to reduce fraud — and disqualified another 1.9 million, suggesting that one-third of all claims submitted amid the pandemic could be fraudulent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.” Need more reasons to Recall Newsom? www.recallgavin2020.com

EDD suspends 3.3 million claims

CalMatters/WhatsMatters, 1/8/21

California’s beleaguered unemployment department has suspended payment on a staggering 1.4 million claims in an attempt to reduce fraud — and disqualified another 1.9 million, suggesting that one-third of all claims submitted amid the pandemic could be fraudulent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The shocking statistic comes two days after prosecutors estimated the Employment Development Department may have paid up to $4 billion in fraudulent claims, including nearly $100 million to out-of-state jail and prison inmates.

Given that 780,000 unemployment claims remained backlogged as of Dec. 31 — and around 1.4 million people will have to go through another round of identity checks — it could take months for many Californians to access their benefits. EDD’s new identity-verification and fraud-detection tool, ID.me — which took the department two weeks to implement — is apparently so plagued with complications that some Californians are reverting to filing paper claims.

Daniela Urban of the Center for Workers’ Rights: “Based on the slow processing of claims throughout the pandemic, and the current backlog of claims that remain, we know that EDD cannot reinstate legitimate claims in a timely manner.”