Editorial: California comes up short on Prop 47 promise

Editorial, Record Searchlight, 12/23/16

Proposition 47 perfectly illustrates the promise and danger of direct democracy in California.

It has lifted the burden of a felony record from tens of thousands of the state’s residents, freeing them to pursue jobs and lives that had been unattainable. It has helped relieve overcrowded conditions in prisons, and it has — though only in theory so far — set aside millions of dollars for rehabilitation.

But, as a groundbreaking investigation by USA TODAY NETWORK California journalists this month showed, the law contained serious flaws that have been exacerbated by failures at every level of government that was supposed to carry out the people’s will.

The result, as Record Searchlight reporters Jenny Espino and Sean Longoria and their Network colleagues across the state found, is a mishmash of confusion, unintended consequences and unrealized potential.

Although the law has been “amazingly successful” at getting low-level drug offenders out of prison, as one of its authors told us, it also has taken away the incentive for addicts to participate in treatment programs. And it has given them almost no new support on the outside.

The journalists assembled a first-ever estimate of the number of felony convictions retroactively erased by Prop 47, finding that tens of thousands of people saw about 200,000 felonies taken off their records. But the reporters also discovered that many of these had been batch-processed by public defenders and courts, often without the former felons even knowing of their good fortune.

The language of Prop 47 provided criminals with a playbook — allowing them to steal less than $950 at a time and essentially get away with it. As one of our reporters watched, an addict living on the streets of the city of Industry in Southern California taunted a deputy sheriff. He’s always been caught with less than the limit, so “I haven’t really committed any felonies,” he said. “They’re not felonies anymore,” she responded. “No matter how any times I do it?” he said. “Just kidding.” He wasn’t, of course.

It didn’t have to be this way. Our investigation found that while the Legislative Analyst’s Office projected $130 million in prison cost savings due to Prop 47, the state deposited only half that much in its Prop 47 fund. And it has spent 18 months figuring out a “grant process” to get the money to local agencies and rehabilitation programs.

This fiscal year, Sacramento plans to finally put the first $34 million into mental health treatment, substance abuse and diversion programs.

Meanwhile, the problems have already hit with full force. Drug offenders have already been back in the community, addicted and neglected, stealing just enough to feed their renewed habits and not pick up another felony.

There’s no excuse for the state’s foot-dragging in this case, but there’s also no reason to accept Prop 47’s flawed language as a permanent burden on law-abiding Californians.

One fix has already been made — voters just passed Proposition 63, which at least restores gun theft to felony status. Under Prop 47, firearms were treated the same as anything else valued at less than $950.

The next fix should target unrepentant crooks like the one who taunted the deputy in Industry. Two Republican assemblymen from Southern California, Tom Lackey of Palmdale and Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita, introduced commonsense legislation early this year to make it a felony to steal $950 or more of merchandise from a single establishment within six months.

Their bill stalled, and ultimately would have to go to the voters because it modifies a ballot measure. But it should be revived in 2017.

What can we say about Prop 47’s impact on crime overall? It’s too early to draw direct conclusions. California’s crime rate has been dropping for decades.

But statewide, property crime climbed 8 percent from 2014 to 2015. Theft of at least $400, a crime category in which most penalties were reduced by Prop 47, rose by 10 percent to the highest point in a decade, though some of the change is the result of reclassifying crimes.

What’s certain is that California voters didn’t get what they bargained for with Prop 47. It will take sustained commitment to fix this broken system. Just letting some people out of prison and erasing a couple hundred thousand felonies won’t fix lives ravaged by drugs, won’t treat the inner demons of mental illness, and ultimately won’t make all of us safer.