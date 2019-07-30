By

There is an effort to allow Decline to State Voters to vote in the GOP Presidential Primary. If this is approved, that would end any reason for a person to register in the Republican Party. As a “bonus” the non-Republicans would also be allowed to vote for our GOP County Central Committee. Imagine, currently Republican nominees are selected by non-Republican due to Prop. 14—Top Two. Add to that the Presidential primary and central committee. At the end of the day, that ends the need for a voter registration program. What is a surprise is that no one is taking responsibility for pushing this measure—though we DO know who has been pushing this for weeks. Now they claim to be “agnostic”. This may be the most important issue at the September California Republican Party convention. Republicans need to be heard!

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

Effort to End Republican Registration in California: Led by UNNAMED Republicans

Stephen Frank, editorial for the California Political News and Views, 7/31/19

There is an effort to allow Decline to State Voters to vote in the GOP Presidential Primary. If this is approved, that would end any reason for a person to register in the Republican Party. As a “bonus” the non-Republicans would also be allowed to vote for our GOP County Central Committee.

Imagine, currently Republican nominees are selected by non-Republican due to Prop. 14—Top Two. Add to that the Presidential primary and central committee. At the end of the day, that ends the need for a voter registration program. What is a surprise is that no one is taking responsibility for pushing this measure—though we DO know who has been pushing this for weeks. Now they claim to be “agnostic”.

This may be the most important issue at the September California Republican Party convention. Republicans need to be heard!

Effort to End Republican Registration in California: Led by UNNAMED Republicans

Stephen Frank, editorial for the California Political News and Views, 7/31/19 www.capoliticalreview.com

At the California Republican Party Board meeting on Friday in Los Angeles a lengthy discussion was had on one subject: Should Decline to State Voters (NPP) be allowed to vote in the Republican Presidential Primary. The argument made in favor was “well, then we will know which NPP voters support Trump and we can get them to support other Republicans on the ballot.

After the discussion ended, I made calls to numerous people in the room. No one took credit for the idea, and no one announced they would push it. But they did have a single Talking Point:

“I am agnostic on this proposal. If the Trump campaign wants it, I will support it” Time and time again, I heard that exact phrase from Board members and other significant Republicans staff and leaders. Imagines such a revolutionary act, and NO ONE wants to take credit. That says something about it. People are embarrassed to support it in public—which shows it is not a good idea.

Why is it a bad idea? With Prop. 14 (Top Two) you do not need to be a registered Republican to vote for a Republican for a Legislative seat or State Constitutional office. With this new extension of the concept, Decline to State Voters will get to vote for a Republican Presidential candidate AND for County Central Committee.

Do you want people that are Not Republicans electing your County Central Committee?

Do you want people that are not Republicans selecting your delegates to the Republican National convention for President?

Interesting fact: At the 1996 Republican National Convention California delegate and RNC Rules Committee member Michael Schroeder got a by-law change passed and inserted in the RNC by-laws. Simply, it states that if a State allows non-Republicans to vote in the Presidential primary, the election si only a beauty contest and the State Republican Party will select the delegates.

That is why someone—who refuses to admit it—is trying to get the CRP to change its rules to allow on Republicans vote in the Presidential Primary. And, that is ironic. On Saturday the Platform Drafting Committee, passed unanimously an amendment to the Platform to state our opposition to Prop.14. So, on one hand the Party is now unanimous in its desire to end Prop. 14—and then you have someone wanting to destroy the last reason people register Republican in California.

If passed, non Republicans will help select Assembly, State Senate, congressional, State constitutional Presidential and even Central Committee members. Based on that why would anybody register Republican?

Delegates will get a chance—if the leadership allows it—to vote on a resolution to oppose this. Of course leadership controls the Resolutions Committee—so the vote from that committee will represent the vote of the Board and Chair..whether they want to admit it or not. A better way is to allow the resolution to go directly to the floor and allow the debate and vote by ALL delegates.

This is going to be a difficult election for Sacramento and Washington. We do not need divisive issues that have no meaning to the election of a President or an Assembly member. It is time to take a stand.

Let the California Republican Party know where you stand.

At the California Republican Party Board meeting on Friday in Los Angeles a lengthy discussion was had on one subject: Should Decline to State Voters (NPP) be allowed to vote in the Republican Presidential Primary. The argument made in favor was “well, then we will know which NPP voters support Trump and we can get them to support other Republicans on the ballot.

After the discussion ended, I made calls to numerous people in the room. No one took credit for the idea, and no one announced they would push it. But they did have a single Talking Point:

“I am agnostic on this proposal. If the Trump campaign wants it, I will support it” Time and time again, I heard that exact phrase from Board members and other significant Republicans staff and leaders. Imagines such a revolutionary act, and NO ONE wants to take credit. That says something about it. People are embarrassed to support it in public—which shows it is not a good idea.

Why is it a bad idea? With Prop. 14 (Top Two) you do not need to be a registered Republican to vote for a Republican for a Legislative seat or State Constitutional office. With this new extension of the concept, Decline to State Voters will get to vote for a Republican Presidential candidate AND for County Central Committee.

Do you want people that are Not Republicans electing your County Central Committee?

Do you want people that are not Republicans selecting your delegates to the Republican National convention for President?

Interesting fact: At the 1996 Republican National Convention California delegate and RNC Rules Committee member Michael Schroeder got a by-law change passed and inserted in the RNC by-laws. Simply, it states that if a State allows non-Republicans to vote in the Presidential primary, the election si only a beauty contest and the State Republican Party will select the delegates.

That is why someone—who refuses to admit it—is trying to get the CRP to change its rules to allow on Republicans vote in the Presidential Primary. And, that is ironic. On Saturday the Platform Drafting Committee, passed unanimously an amendment to the Platform to state our opposition to Prop.14. So, on one hand the Party is now unanimous in its desire to end Prop. 14—and then you have someone wanting to destroy the last reason people register Republican in California.

If passed, non Republicans will help select Assembly, State Senate, congressional, State constitutional Presidential and even Central Committee members. Based on that why would anybody register Republican?

Delegates will get a chance—if the leadership allows it—to vote on a resolution to oppose this. Of course leadership controls the Resolutions Committee—so the vote from that committee will represent the vote of the Board and Chair..whether they want to admit it or not. A better way is to allow the resolution to go directly to the floor and allow the debate and vote by ALL delegates.

This is going to be a difficult election for Sacramento and Washington. We do not need divisive issues that have no meaning to the election of a President or an Assembly member. It is time to take a stand.

Let the California Republican Party know where you stand.