The November ballot may give us a chance for a referendum on the late, great State of California—Now the Independent Republic of California with Jerry Brown as President. High taxes, bad roads, worse regulations, highest energy costs in the nation—least affordable housing. Maybe a big shakeup will help us all. “Funded by Silicon Valley billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, the effort is targeted for the 2018 November ballot, if enough signatures are collected. “California’s government needs a fresh start,” says Mr. Draper. “Our 6,226,737 students should be getting a great education. Our roads, waterways, and bridges need to shine again. And our taxes need to go to what matters: Real government services like infrastructure and education.” He contends that three smaller states would will be able to start fresh, “to innovate, and better serve their people.” This is a chance to send a message to Sacramento and big government everywhere—we want limited government that is fiscally responsible. Ready to get the criminals off the streets and back into prison? If so, this is the way to feel safe again.

Effort to slice California into three states starts

Central Valley Business Times, 11/21/17

Silicon Valley billionaire funds the drive

“California’s government needs a fresh start”

A ballot initiative to slice California into three separate states has started collecting signatures.

Funded by Silicon Valley billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, the effort is targeted for the 2018 November ballot, if enough signatures are collected.

“California’s government needs a fresh start,” says Mr. Draper. “Our 6,226,737 students should be getting a great education. Our roads, waterways, and bridges need to shine again. And our taxes need to go to what matters: Real government services like infrastructure and education.”

He contends that three smaller states would will be able to start fresh, “to innovate, and better serve their people.”

Mr. Draper is persistent. In 2012 he spent about $5 million in an effort to divide California into six states.

The new measure would see the Central Valley counties of Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern part of the new state of “Southern California,” and the counties of Merced, Madera, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Yolo, Yuba and Butte as part of the new state of “Northern California, which would also include the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

Los Angeles County would not be part of the new “Southern California,” but rather the new state of California that would extent northward along the coast from LA through Monterey County.

The initiative would have the current state government seek permission from Congress for the slicing and dicing.