Efforts To Retool California’s Beverage Container Recycling Program Stalled At State Capitol

This is my experience: I save up my bottles and cans, because government has TAXED each one, for the purpose of recycling. So space in my garage is turned over to government. Then I am forced to go to a dirty recycling facility at my local Von’s, the center is run by an individual that does not speak English—and I must wait, 10-45 minutes for my turn to turn in my cans and bottles. Then after the emotional abuse of the system, I have to go into the grocery stores to get my money. In all, government has stolen my garage, taken at least an hour of my time and forced me to deal with people I normally stay away from.

“A proposal to overhaul California’s decades-old Beverage Container Recycling Program has stalled at the state Capitol.

The program has struggled with deficits, and last year hundreds of recycling centers closed around the state. Part of the proposal that failed a Senate floor vote would’ve ended an exemption for wine and liquor bottles. It would’ve also shifted running the recycling program over to distributors.

But Republican Senator Jim Nielsen wasn’t won over.

“We’re fixing something that isn’t really broken, that can be fixed within with better management,” said Nielsen.

Some in the beverage and container industries also opposed the bill.

A better idea. End this money losing, dirty business in our shopping centers. End the employment of questionable people, stop stealing money and time from the public in the name of Al Gore. This is irrational—yet, while those waiting to be taken by the system complain about it, they do not speak out against it. What if for one month NO ONE recycled cans or bottles—that will end the system. It is time to take action.