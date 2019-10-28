El Cajon’s Pension Numbers Are Bleak

Why do the unions and the Democrats (sorry for being redundant) demand we change Prop. 13, to increase property taxes on industrial and commercial property? It is to give money to city government and school districts to pay for the pension explosion that will bankrupt these agencies.

“Maya Srikrishnan and Ashly McGlone crunched the numbers and found that in fiscal year 2016-16, the East County city owed roughly $493 million to its workers’ retirement accounts. There was a $174 million gap between the city’s pension assets and its pension liability, and it’s only going up.

The unfunded pension debt grew in fiscal year 2018-19 to $190 million.”

When does El Cajon collapse? When does your city. If the big government types get there way, they will collapse the industrial and commercial property market, kill jobs, trying to save the failed government pension system. It does not work—California collapses—pensions, properties, jobs, the economy. We need reforms, not more taxes.