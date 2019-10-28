Why do the unions and the Democrats (sorry for being redundant) demand we change Prop. 13, to increase property taxes on industrial and commercial property? It is to give money to city government and school districts to pay for the pension explosion that will bankrupt these agencies.
When does El Cajon collapse? When does your city. If the big government types get there way, they will collapse the industrial and commercial property market, kill jobs, trying to save the failed government pension system. It does not work—California collapses—pensions, properties, jobs, the economy. We need reforms, not more taxes.
|El Cajon’s Pension Numbers Are Bleak By Voice of San Diego, 10/28/19
|The California auditor says El Cajon is at risk of financial distress, with one of the highest pension obligation risks in the state. Maya Srikrishnan and Ashly McGlone crunched the numbers and found that in fiscal year 2016-16, the East County city owed roughly $493 million to its workers’ retirement accounts. There was a $174 million gap between the city’s pension assets and its pension liability, and it’s only going up. The unfunded pension debt grew in fiscal year 2018-19 to $190 million. Government agencies all over the state are battling ever-growing pension burdens, and their investments aren’t keeping up. During the recession, El Cajon, like many cities, significantly reduced its staff, but hasn’t replaced many of those positions as the economy improved — meaning there are fewer employees on the payroll today who can contribute to the overall system. The city has started meeting with consultants to consider better financing options and is considering a bond to help pay down the cost of its obligations to workers. It’s a risky move because it means throwing debt on top of debt. If the new investments don’t fully cover the costs of the old investments, officials will be left owning more, not less, to their retirement account. Pension bonds have helped bankrupt some California cities, and the Government Finance Officers Association has strongly advised against them.
