More proof the vaccines are failures.

“Mark Adams, MD, FACS

Chief Medical Officer, Administration Department

2500 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040

The vaccinated comprise 90% of the deaths in the UK

Check out this article that just appeared. BBC News “forgot” to tell you that official data shows the Triple/Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in December.

So what we are seeing in my local hospital is the same sort of thing happening in the UK. “

“Currently, 57% of our hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated.” In other words, a clear majority, almost 2/3 of the COVID patients in the hospital, are fully vaccinated. This suggests that the vaccines hardly work at all since this is slightly less than the vaccination rate in the area.

Lets be adults and accept the facts. End the vaccine mandates. Why does Fascist Fauci and his buddies continue to promote failure?

El Camino Hospital CMO admits that 57% of their hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated

In a confidential memo to hospital staff, Mark Adams, the Chief Medical Officer of El Camino Hospital, admits that 57% of their hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated. Whoops!

Steve Kirsch, 1/7/222

In an internal memo sent by El Camino Hospital CMO Mark Adams to hospital staff, he disclosed three things that nobody is supposed to know and that the mainstream press is just never going to cover.

But hey, I’m not in the mainstream press, so I will cover it.

Here are the three key admissions:

"Only one patient is on a ventilator which is consistent with the evidence that the Omicron variant is more contagious but less virulent." This suggests that all the panic and lockdowns to prepare for Omicron are insane. "SCC public health has issued a new order that potentially might cripple our ability to provide patient care. This is the only county in CA that is mandating that no health care worker (HCW) that is not boosted or has an approved exemption from vaccination can continue to work after January 24."In short, in my opinion, Dr. Adams has correctly determined that Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is a complete bozo and is deliberately compromising patient safety because she can't interpret the science correctly. He's just making this accusation a lot more tactfully and diplomatically than I ever would. This just shows you how out of control our public health officials are. There is effectively no oversight for the reckless decisions of these people.

Kudos to Dr. Adams for telling the truth.

Here’s the memo:

MEMO

To: El Camino Health Medical Staff

From: Mark Adams CMO

Subject: COVID-19 Update

Date: January 6, 2022

Colleagues:

We are now in the midst of a COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant.

…

Currently, 57% of our hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated. Most have underlying medical conditions such as immunocompromised. Only one patient is on a ventilator which is consistent with the evidence that the Omicron variant is more contagious but less virulent. Unlike during previous surges, our biggest challenge this time is not the patients but staffing. We are seeing many community acquired infections in our employees making it difficult to fully staff the hospitals. To help maintain adequate staffing and still maintain a safe environment for patients we have modified our isolation and quarantine policies to reflect the differences in the behavior of the Omicron variant. Anyone who is exposed but asymptomatic can continue to work unless symptoms develop without the need for testing. Anyone who becomes symptomatic and tests positive must isolate for 5 days then if asymptomatic for 24 hours may return to work without testing. For physicians who are symptomatic but need to work, we continue to offer special testing. The physician can contact the house supervisor (AHM) who will bring a test kit to the car in the parking lot, the physician swabs themselves, the AHM then delivers the test to the lab and provides the rapid test result to the waiting physician. This is only for symptomatic must work situations. (Asymptomatic testing is now in short supply so cannot always be readily available.)

SCC public health has issued a new order that potentially might cripple our ability to provide patient care. This is the only county in CA that is mandating that no health care worker (HCW) that is not boosted or has an approved exemption from vaccination can continue to work after January 24. We believe this is an overreach and is not consistent with the evolution of the effects of the Omicron variant. Hopefully, this will be reconsidered.

Because of the potential for a continued increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and further staffing shortages we may need to reduce/restrict elective procedures at our facilities. We are monitoring this on a day to day basis but please be prepared that this could be necessary in the near short term. We will keep you updated on that possibility.

We do have a limited supply of sotrovimab for IV infusion for high risk patients that test positive to prevent worsening symptoms. This is administered in the ED. Paxlovid distribution will be controlled by the state and has not yet been released.

The bottom line is that the “pandemic” is changing to “endemic” so will most likely be with us for an extended period of time. This means that while it is no longer an emergency or crisis it is something that we must adapt to and accept as a regular part of our health care business.

Hmmmm….

Pandemic of the unvaccinated?

Just one more thing…

Didn’t the CDC say earlier this year that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”?

For example, this article from US News and World Report (July 16, 2021) says:

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned that COVID-19 is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus are increasing nationwide, adding that over 97% of new hospitalizations are in patients who are unvaccinated.

“There is a clear message that is coming through,” Walensky said at a press briefing. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk, and communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well.”

Someone is lying to you. Hint: It isn’t Mark Adams.

Of course it is certainly possible that El Camino Hospital is a statistical outlier. But that’s a huge difference from what is claimed, so is statistically unlikely.

And for those accusing me (without any evidence) of cherry picking from confidential internal memos meant for hospital staff only, let me clarify that this is the only such memo of this type I’ve ever received. So you can’t use the cherry picking argument.

Time for the CDC to tell the truth?

Maybe it is time for our CDC Director to start telling the American people the truth?

Nah. Not going to happen.