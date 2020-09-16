El Dorado County’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS grows

By

Why do the counties want Prop.15 to pass? No, not to get money for public safety, libraries, road repairs. Nope ALL of that money will go to CalPERS. To help them keep their doors open—it should be called Prop.15-The CalPERS Saving Plan. “Auditor-Controller Joe Harn recently wrote the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors last week to inform them the county’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS now exceeds $402 million. “The most recent report of our financial position with CalPERS is as of June 30, 2019. During the year ending June 30, 2019, CalPERS investment earnings were lower than projected and accordingly our unfunded obligation increased by $14 million since our last CalPERS actuarial report,” Harn said.” This is just county that is in deep trouble—and are using schools as the excuse to raise money, when it is really to save the counties and CalPERS from bankruptcy. Why can’t the media and elected officials tell us the truth?

County’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS grows

SACRAMENTO, CA – JULY 21: A sign stands in front of California Public Employees’ Retirement System building July 21, 2009 in Sacramento, California. CalPERS, the state’s public employees retirement fund, reported a loss of 23.4%, its largest annual loss. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

By Press Release , Village Life, 9/14/20

Auditor-Controller Joe Harn recently wrote the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors last week to inform them the county’s unfunded obligation to CalPERS now exceeds $402 million.

“The most recent report of our financial position with CalPERS is as of June 30, 2019. During the year ending June 30, 2019, CalPERS investment earnings were lower than projected and accordingly our unfunded obligation increased by $14 million since our last CalPERS actuarial report,” Harn said.

“Further, in 2019 CalPERS changed its funding policy to require counties to pay down their unfunded obligation from 30 years to 20 years,” continued Harn. “This will require the county to make dramatically higher payments to CalPERS effective in 2021. Balancing the county’s budget and providing critical public safety and road maintenance services will become much tougher in the future because of our unfunded obligation to CalPERS.”

In 1999, in order to pay back public employee unions for campaign contributions, then Gov. Gray Davis and a super majority of the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 400, which allowed the state, counties, cities and special districts in California to offer employees drastically enhanced retirement benefits retroactively.

Then state Assemblyman Tom McClintock voted against the bill because he said the benefits were unaffordable and the numbers didn’t make sense. At the time McClintock stated the cost projections for the enhanced pension benefits were based on “wildly unrealistic predictions of CalPERS future performance.”

McClintock was right, according to Harn.

“CalPERS gave the county ridiculously low cost estimates in 1999. CalPERS projected the retroactive application of dramatically enhanced retirement benefits would not increase the cost to the county for the next 11 years,” the auditor said.

Ignoring the advice of the auditor-controller and ignoring the judgement of McClintock, county supervisors in 1999 and 2000 accepted the low cost estimates provided by CalPERS and offered county employees dramatically enhanced retirement benefits on a retroactive basis, Harn explained. It should be noted El Dorado Irrigation District and just about all surrounding counties have more lucrative and expensive retirement plans than El Dorado County does, he added.

“The huge increase in CalPERS costs is going to adversely affect our fire districts as they continue to attempt to provide fire and emergency medical services in our county,” Harn continued.

“The county needs more tools and options that are not currently available to reduce these unaffordable and insurmountable unfunded obligations,” he said. “The Board of Supervisors should seek the assistance of California State Association of Counties, CalPERS and our representatives in the Legislature so that changes in state law and CalPERS policies will provide better options to enable us to reduce these unaffordable obligations. What we can do locally now is work to set aside significantly more funds in our reserves to help cover these costs in the future.”

Harn also noted that getting out of CalPERS is not an option at this point. Included in CalPERS’ most recent report was the price to withdraw from CalPERS; more than $1 billion.