People in Texas know what to do when threatened—they protect themselves. Instead of writing op-ed pieces against self protection, instead of threatening new laws to make it easier for criminals to assault us, Texans fight back, they are willing to protect themselves. Even in a Democrat city like El Paso, Texans want protection from criminals. “Following the recent mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, gun purchases doubled and the number of people seeking certification to carry a concealed weapon surged, the general manager of one of El Paso’s largest gun shops reports. The boom in business after a shooting is something new, Michael McIntyre told Reuters: Michael McIntyre, general manager of Gun Central, one of the largest gun shops in El Paso and the host of the class, on Friday said his store tallied double the usual number of sales in the week following the attack, something that did not happen after previous mass shootings in Texas. Californian also has lots of gun owners—even the anti-gun Feinstein owns guns! But, she does not want YOU to have one.

El Paso Gun Store’s Sales Double, Concealed-Carry Class Attendance Skyrockets

By Craig Bannister, CNSNEWS. 8/14/19

Following the recent mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, gun purchases doubled and the number of people seeking certification to carry a concealed weapon surged, the general manager of one of El Paso’s largest gun shops reports.

The boom in business after a shooting is something new, Michael McIntyre told Reuters:

Michael McIntyre, general manager of Gun Central, one of the largest gun shops in El Paso and the host of the class, on Friday said his store tallied double the usual number of sales in the week following the attack, something that did not happen after previous mass shootings in Texas.

“I have over 50 for this Saturday class and approximately the same amount for the Sunday class, and I normally have approximately seven,” McIntyre said.

Since they can be concealed under clothing, handguns have been the hottest-selling type of firearm purchased.

“We actually had two people buy guns here who were actually in the Walmart on the day of the shooting,” McIntyre told Reuters.