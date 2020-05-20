By

Carl Reiner at 98 thinks that because he wants to use an absentee ballot then everybody should get one and not be allowed an Election Day polling place. He is joined by a bunch of other over 80 year old former celebrities begging to get ballots in the mailbox—and all the fraud that entails. “A voice in the video urges viewers to put pressure on Sen. McConnell (R-KY): “Congress needs to give states resources to expand absentee voting during the pandemic. Call Mitch McConnell and tell him older Americans shouldn’t have to risk their health to vote.” Defending Democracy Together is a Republican activist group that opposes President Donald Trump and his agenda. It has received significant funding from eBay billionaire Pierre Omidyar, a major Democrat donor who has repeatedly denounced President Trump on social media. Maybe dementia has already hit them. The elderly do not have to risk getting the virus, being the victim of a criminal released by Newsom or a car accident to vote—under current law—guess these folks either do not remember the law or never knew it, anybody in California can ask for and get an absentee ballot. Maybe they are using this stunt to re-start their careers? Next the No Trumpers will use the Gerber Baby and demand he is allowed to register to vote. Silly time on the Regressive Left.

Elderly Hollywood Celebs Push Vote by Mail for Group Led by Bill Kristol

David Ng , Breitbart, 5/17/20

A group of elderly Hollywood stars, including 98-year-old Carl Reiner, is urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support vote by mail, saying that it will allow senior citizens to vote without endangering their lives during the coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities made their appeal in a video from Defending Democracy Together, a Never-Trump Republican organization co-founded by Bill Kristol.

“Although we’re dying to vote, we’d much rather just vote and not die,” Reiner, 98, says in the video, which features appearances by George Takei, Rita Moreno, and Harry Belafonte– all of whom are over 80.

“This November, for many of us, it won’ be safe to go to the polls,” Reiner says. “I’m 98 and 2 months old. I don’t want to have to choose between my right to vote …”

“… and my desire to live,” Moreno, 88, adds.

A voice in the video urges viewers to put pressure on Sen. McConnell (R-KY): “Congress needs to give states resources to expand absentee voting during the pandemic. Call Mitch McConnell and tell him older Americans shouldn’t have to risk their health to vote.”

Defending Democracy Together is a Republican activist group that opposes President Donald Trump and his agenda. It has received significant funding from eBay billionaire Pierre Omidyar, a major Democrat donor who has repeatedly denounced President Trump on social media.

Bill Kristol, the former editor of The Weekly Standard, co-founded the group and serves as a director alongside fellow Never Trumpers Mona Charen, Linda Chavez, Christine Todd Whitman, and others.

The video has received support from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who said vote by mail will allow people “to vote and stay safe.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced his objection to vote by mail, saying that it facilitates voter fraud. Ballots can be stolen, sold, forged, or lost. In some cases, illegal aliens receive mail-in ballots because they were automatically registered through their drivers licenses.

The push for vote by mail has also raised concerns about ballot harvesting, which is illegal in some states. Ballot harvesting empowers political operatives to collect and deliver mail-in ballots.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has ordered vote-by-mail in California for November’s election, sending some 21 million ballots to individuals in the state.