Elections Matter: Illegal Alien Arrests UP 32% Since January 20

It takes time for a new Administration to set its policies and then get the employees to follow the new rules. Under the Obama Administration illegal aliens were treated like royalty and citizens were treated like dirt. Obama gave hundreds of thousands fo American jobs to illegal aliens, he imported young illegal aliens from Central America—and assured that criminals from foreign countries were protected. There is a new Sheriff in town. The good news is that instead of business illegal aliens to courts tens of miles from the detention camps, the judges are coming to the camps—or if an illegal alien is in jail or prison the Administration is doing the hearing via TV camera's—lots of money saved, the climate is protected, less chance for escape and justice is much quicker. By this time next year the illegal aliens will be literally and figuratively flying out of our country. Report: Arrests of Illegal Immigrants Jumped 32% in Trump's First Months

Fox News, 4/17/17

Arrests of illegal immigrants are reportedly up by one-third in the early weeks of the Trump administration, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) making more than 21,000 arrests.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the total, from January 20 through mid-March, jumped 32.6 percent from the same period one year ago, when there were more than 16,000 arrests.

The report stated that most of the arrests were of convicted criminals, but noted that there were 5,441 arrests of non-criminal aliens, more than double the total from last year.

Adam Housley reported this morning that ICE detainers – requests to local authorities to hold criminal aliens – are up 75 percent, to more than 22,000.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” DHS Secretary John Kelly said the definition of “criminal” has not changed, “but where on the spectrum of criminality we operate has changed.”

For example, he said ICE agents may move to deport an individual with multiple DUI offenses. He said in the past, those individuals would have been “unlikely” to be deported.

“The law deports people. Secretary Kelly doesn’t. ICE doesn’t. It’s the United States criminal justice system that deports people,” he said.

