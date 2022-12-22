By

How do you stop people from driving a car? Easy. Force them to buy an electric vehicle. So, when it gets cold or snows the efficiency of the vehicle plummets—and in very cold weather, your EV will not work. “And for owners of electric vehicles, says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, the auto club group, be advised that cold weather decreases your driving range almost by half. “When it dips to 20 degrees and the HVAC system is being used to heat the inside of the vehicle, the average driving range is decreased by 41 percent,” Hart says. That means instead of getting 100 miles of combined urban and highway driving, the range at 20 degrees would be reduced to 59 miles.” In other words, if you have an EV, stay home—or you can get stranded in the middle of nowhere, without the ability to recharge. Another “advantage” of the EV—an expensive toy for the rich and famous.

Electric vehicles lose efficiency in cold weather, motor club warns drivers

By Steve Miller, WBBM, 12/21/22

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With a winter storm bearing down on the Midwest, Triple A has some advice for motorists, including drivers of electric vehicles.

It’s common sense to a lot of drivers in the Chicago area, but it bears repeating: If you must venture out during a winter storm, keep an emergency kit in your car. It should include items like your cell phone, jumper cables, food, water, blankets, hats and kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck in snow and need traction.

And for owners of electric vehicles, says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, the auto club group, be advised that cold weather decreases your driving range almost by half.

“When it dips to 20 degrees and the HVAC system is being used to heat the inside of the vehicle, the average driving range is decreased by 41 percent,” Hart says.

That means instead of getting 100 miles of combined urban and highway driving, the range at 20 degrees would be reduced to 59 miles.