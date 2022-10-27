Electric Vehicles: Money Pit for Rich/Unaffordable for the Middle Class

By

How many people can afford a $66,000 TESLA? Then when the battery needs to be replaced, pay between $5,000 and $30,000 for a new one. Need a new tail light—could be in the thousands. Oh, do not forget how many EV’s just explode in the garage, burning down the house. The bottom line is simple—the EV mandate is not about transportation—it is about limiting transportation to the rich and elite. The rest of us will have to stay in our communities for a lifetime—just as they did in the 1600’s.

Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000

By Heather Hamilton, Washington Examiner, 10/24/22



The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture.

“Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”

Car review website the Drive confirmed General Motor’s list price for one tail light is $3,045. Without factoring in labor, the list price for a set of tail lights runs for nearly $6,100, a cost equaling more than 5% of the Hummer EV’s MSRP.

“The taillights in the Hummer EV have small microcontrollers installed within them. These chips control unique lighting functions in their respective lights,” the Drive suggested as a reason for the high price. “Additionally, the Hummer EV is a fairly limited-run vehicle thus far, meaning parts are generally more expensive until economies of scale kick in.”

Maintenance expenses, in addition to software mishaps that have left EV drivers stranded , have drawn criticism in relation to the United States’s push toward electric vehicles.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced the awarding of $2.8 billion in new Department of Energy grants for projects meant to boost the transition to electric vehicles.