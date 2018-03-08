By

Keith Ellison has exposed the vile bigotry of the Congressional Democrats—according to him they do not care about his close relationship with the modern day Hitler, Louis Farrakhan—both want or wanted to get rid of Jews—Louis also wants to get rid of the devil, white people. ““None of my colleagues ever asked me about that, only reporters,” Ellison told the Post. “I am telling you, no one cares. I’ve been all over Minnesota, all over Alabama, all over Missouri, all over Pennsylvania and Connecticut, and nobody ever asked me about this. People ask me about wages, about pay, about health care, about guns, about immigration. They ask me all kinds of challenging questions. But for some reason, some folks in the Fourth Estate think that this Farrakhan thing needs to be inquired about instead.” Will any Democrat stand up to the hatred and bigotry of Farrakhan and Ellison? The first step is to remove Ellison as Vice Chair of the Democrat Party—what a message that would send. Instead the Democrats will have to explain to voters why their leaders are working with the vile Farrakhan.

Ellison Says Other Democrats Don’t Care About Ties To Anti-Semite Farrakhan

Peter Hasson, Daily Caller, 3/7/18

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison believes other Democrats don’t care about his ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite.

Ellison is a former Nation of Islam member who swore when he ran for Congress in 2006 that he had left Farrakhan behind in his past. Despite those promises, Ellison attended multiple meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress, as revealed by The Daily Caller. Ellison is currently the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Ellison’s fellow Democrats don’t care about his meetings with the famed anti-Semite, he told the Washington Post for a story on Wednesday.

“None of my colleagues ever asked me about that, only reporters,” Ellison told the Post. “I am telling you, no one cares. I’ve been all over Minnesota, all over Alabama, all over Missouri, all over Pennsylvania and Connecticut, and nobody ever asked me about this. People ask me about wages, about pay, about health care, about guns, about immigration. They ask me all kinds of challenging questions. But for some reason, some folks in the Fourth Estate think that this Farrakhan thing needs to be inquired about instead.”

In his interview with the Post, Ellison never denied meeting with Farrkahan in Congress.

Ellison has repeatedly attacked the media for reporting on his ties to Farrakhan. He previously bashed the media for reporting on his meeting with Farrakhan in a Washington, D.C., hotel room.

Ellison isn’t the only congressional Democrat to have a relationship with Farrakhan. Six other Democrats have attended meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress.

California Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and Texas Rep. Al Green have all attended meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress, according to photos, videos and witness accounts of the meetings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Read the full story here.