Elon Musk is Just Another Leftist Hypocrite—Democrat by Donation/Republican by Policy

By

Elon Musk gets billions in tax dollars as incentives for his profit making projects. He donates to Democrats, because that is where his heart is. Yet, when unions, which are major stockholders in the Democrat Party want to control his businesses, he gets angry. Actually, he is responsible—stop giving money and support to those that want government to control your business—the money you get is not free—it has strings—and unions are pulling the strings. “As California’s largest manufacturing employer and a company that has created thousands of quality jobs here in the Bay Area, this is not the first time we have been the target of a professional union organizing effort such as this,” a Tesla spokesperson told reporters. “The safety and job satisfaction of our employees here at Tesla has always been extremely important to us. We have a long history of engaging directly with our employees on the issues that matter to them, and we will continue to do so because it’s the right thing to do.” Unions prefer workers on picket lines into of production lines. That want fewer workers by supporting $15 minimum wage AND ObamaCare. Why are wages not higher? Government regulations and mandates promoted by unions and Democrats—the workers get the short end of the stick.

Luke Stangel , Business Journal, 2/10/16

Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on the offensive Thursday, after someone claiming to be a Tesla employee penned a 760-word argument for why factory workers in Fremont should unionize.

In a series of Twitter direct messages to Gizmodo, Musk said he believed the employee was paid by the United Auto Workers union to join Tesla and agitate workers into unionize.

“Frankly, I find this attack to be morally outrageous,” he reportedly wrote.

In post on Medium, the employee, Jose Moran, said he had worked for Tesla in Fremont for four years and described a work environment that required excessive mandatory overtime, paid workers less than industry wages and caused preventable ergonomics-related injuries.

“A few months ago, six out of eight people in my work team were out on medical leave at the same time due to various work-related injuries,” he wrote. “I hear that ergonomics concerns in other departments are even more severe. Worst of all, I hear coworkers quietly say that they are hurting but they are too afraid to report it for fear of being labeled as a complainer or bad worker by management.”

Moran’s note comes as Tesla prepares to enter a weeklong shutdown in Fremont to test its capacity and perform maintenance ahead of production of the Tesla Model 3. Tesla produced 83,922 cars last year and set a goal of producing 500,000 cars in 2018.

Tesla currently produces cars at the former site of NUMMI, a joint partnership between General Motors and Toyota that shut down in 2010. That plant had been unionized, and Tesla hired hundreds of former NUMMI workers to staff the new plant.

“Tesla is the last car company left in California, because costs are so high,” Musk wrote to Gizmodo. “The UAW killed NUMMI and abandoned the workers at our Fremont plant in 2010. They have no leg to stand on.”

Moran says Tesla line workers are paid between $17 and $21 per hour, while the average unionized auto worker makes above $25 per hour. The company did not confirm those numbers.

“As California’s largest manufacturing employer and a company that has created thousands of quality jobs here in the Bay Area, this is not the first time we have been the target of a professional union organizing effort such as this,” a Tesla spokesperson told reporters.

“The safety and job satisfaction of our employees here at Tesla has always been extremely important to us. We have a long history of engaging directly with our employees on the issues that matter to them, and we will continue to do so because it’s the right thing to do.”