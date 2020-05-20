By

Newsom had his revenge—no not on Elon Musk, but on unskilled workers needing to work. Because Musk threatened to leave the State, with 37,000 well paid workers, the Regressive Governor Newsom took back a $650,000 grant to retrain workers. Who does that harm? Not Musk. Still hope Musk leaves-=-maybe that would be the two by four needed to get the attention of the voters and families of California that the Democrats have destroyed the economy of the State—even without their abuse of the people with the Executive Orders closing the State.

Elon Musk loses SpaceX subsidies after signaling willingness to move Tesla from California, report says

By Brian Womack,, Dallas Business Journal, 5/16/20

Elon Musk got some push back from a California panel less than a week after he signaled he was open to move Tesla’s headquarters and future programs.

SpaceX, where Musk is also CEO, was turned down for a request of more than $650,000 in state job and training funds, according to a report from Reuters.

The entrepreneur’s willingness to move Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) to Texas or Nevada didn’t sit well with some on California’s Employment Training Panel.

“In my opinion, given the recent threats of the CEO to leave the state of California, and everything else we’ve discussed today, this proposal does not rise to the level for me to feel secure in supporting it,” said Gretchen Newsom, a panel member and the political director of an IBEW electrical workers union local, according to the report. “SpaceX is a different company, but they have the same CEO.”

Newsom, who is not related to the state’s governor with the same last name, took to Twitter on Saturday, writing it’s “time for Elon Musk & Silicon Valley to slow down and stop breaking things at the expense of workers, and instead help create a California that works for all.”

