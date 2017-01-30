In 1960 Walt Disney offered to build a monorail, like he built in Disneyland, to go the whole route of Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, from the ocean in Santa Monica to downtown, 17 miles away—for free! L.A. turned it down. Now Elon Musk is willing to build a tunnel under the streets of L.A., to help the traffic issue—and he claims it will start in a month. Is this a joke?

So far he does not have a permit, an EIR, permission to tunnel, etc. He doesn’t even know where he will start or will build. Crazy idea—but, maybe he could do it. We wasted $10 billion on a subway in LA that must be subsidized, maybe a free market tunnel is a better idea?

“Where? How? Is he getting permits for this? No one knows. But because it’s Elon Musk, people are taking it seriously and wondering whether some major project is in the making.

Musk first mentioned the plan back in December.

“Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging,” he tweeted, adding, “it shall be called ‘The Boring Company.'”

Musk is very serious—looks like a lot of fun and soon!

Elon Musk Says He’s Building a Tunnel Underneath Los Angeles