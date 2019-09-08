Embattled insurance regulator Lara ‘deeply sorry’ for fundraising, meeting activities (He Got Caught)

By

Democrat Insurance Commissioner is as corrupt as any Chicago politician. He makes the Democrat Party the Party of corruption. Remember he donates money to other Democrats and to the Democrat Party. I would demand that all such donations be returned. In addition, all Democrats need to denounce Lara—otherwise they, by their silence, are supporting him. I hope the Republican candidates and Party makes this an issue for 2020. “Lara said he takes “full responsibility” for failing to meet the highest ethical standards he set during his campaign, vowing to abide by “a strict moratorium” on political fundraising until year’s end and to immediately release his public calendars — a move that he has recently resisted after several organizations and media outlets, including POLITICO, had requested them. While saying he is proud of his record as a public servant, Lara wrote that “during my campaign and first six months in office, my campaign operation scheduled meetings and solicited campaign contributions that did not fall in line with commitments I made to refuse contributions from the insurance industry.’’

He got caught and now is embarrassed. We need a full investigation of his meeting, setting of policy and his regulations. This is open corruption—it is time for him to resign be indicted.

Embattled insurance regulator Lara ‘deeply sorry’ for fundraising, meeting activities

By CARLA MARINUCCI and ANGELA HART, Politico, 9/3/19

SACRAMENTO — Embattled California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced Tuesday he will immediately release his public calendars and institute new fundraising and vetting procedures after facing questions for months over his cozy relationship with the insurers he regulates.

Lara said he takes “full responsibility” for failing to meet the highest ethical standards he set during his campaign, vowing to abide by “a strict moratorium” on political fundraising until year’s end and to immediately release his public calendars — a move that he has recently resisted after several organizations and media outlets, including POLITICO, had requested them.

Lara made the announcement in a letter to three leaders of consumer groups — Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders; Guillermo Mayer, president & CEO of Public Advocates; and Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California. Lara’s office said the letter will be posted on his website Tuesday.

While saying he is proud of his record as a public servant, Lara wrote that “during my campaign and first six months in office, my campaign operation scheduled meetings and solicited campaign contributions that did not fall in line with commitments I made to refuse contributions from the insurance industry.’’

“I take full responsibility for that and am deeply sorry,” he added.

The letter from Lara comes on the heels of several stories in the San Diego Union-Tribune that raised questions about his coziness with the insurance industry after he reneged on a promise not to accept donations from insurers. Several newspaper editorial boards have criticized Lara for decisions that have since appeared to benefit some of those industry donors.

Lara also raised eyebrows in Sacramento recently after POLITICO obtained a video of an unannounced speech that he gave to industry executives at a private conference. Lara assured industry attorneys in Hollywood that he was “receptive” to their ideas, which included allowing insurers access to vehicle computer data — an idea long opposed by consumer advocates.

The insurance commissioner wrote, ”I can and will do better. These failures are not consistent with my personal values nor my long career in public service.”

Lara argued that “even though no laws or rules were broken — and these interactions did not affect nor influence my official actions in any way — I must hold myself to a higher standard.”

He said that “upon learning of these issues, I ordered an immediate return of insurance industry-connected contributions and an internal review of our vetting procedures,’’ and has also “terminated my longtime contractual relationship with the fundraising personnel involved.”

Lara said that effective immediately, he will be “implementing rigorous vetting protocols’’ and consulting with experts “to develop new processes for the screening and reporting of all outside political activity,’’ an effort he said will “ensure greater transparency and no direct connection to the insurance industry or Department-regulated entities.’’

Besides imposing a fundraising moratorium, the commissioner said he has asked Department of Insurance attorneys to develop new scheduling protocols for meeting with outside organizations, especially those he regulates.