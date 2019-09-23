Emmy Audience Crashes: -22% less Viewers (4.2 MILLION)

By

If you like a good Warren, AOC or Sanders rally or speech, you would have loved the Emmys Sunday night. If you support safety, freedom, property rights and entertainment—you watched the Rams play the Browns in Sunday night football. In fact, this could be an advance on the November, 2020 election—Progressives in small numbers watched the Emmys and real people, folks that make America prosperous and family folks, watched football. “Michelle Williams, who won her first-ever Emmy for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon,” used her time on stage to decry white privilege. “I want to thank FX and Fox Studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood. They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And where do they put that value?” “And so the next time a woman, and especially a woman of color — because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her,” she said. Of course this actress was reading from a fiction script. She just pulled numbers out of the air, like a Vegas magician. Read what she said—sounds incoherent to me—she was using words just to use words, without a meaning. She should stick to memorizing scripts not political speeches. And, that is why so few watched the Emmys.

CRASH: Emmy Ratings Plunge To Worst In History

By Joseph Curl, DailyWire, 9/22/19

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on the Fox network hit a record low with a dismal 5.8 household Nielsen rating — a 22% drop from last year, Deadline reported. Last year, the show pulled a 7.4 rating (10.2 million viewers).

The latest show got crushed by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” even though it featured the undefeated Los Angeles Rams versus the lowly Cleveland Browns.

TV’s biggest night included all the virtue-signaling viewers have come to expect from awards shows like the Oscars and Grammys.

Michelle Williams, who won her first-ever Emmy for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon,” used her time on stage to decry white privilege.

“I want to thank FX and Fox Studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood. They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And where do they put that value?”

“And so the next time a woman, and especially a woman of color — because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her,” she said.

Actress Patricia Arquette, who won for her supporting role as Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu’s true-crime limited series “The Act,” brought up her sister, transgender actress Alexis Arquette, who died in 2016 at age 47.

“Trans people are still being persecuted,” she said. “I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be for the rest of my life for you, until we change the world so trans people are not persecuted — and give them jobs. They’re human beings, let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere,” she said.

Craig Mazin, creator of “Chernobyl,” ripped President Trump without saying his name.

“I hope that in some small ways our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie,” Mazin said onstage Sunday at the Microsoft Theater as he accepted the Outstanding Limited Series award.

Jesse Armstrong, winning for HBO’s “Succession,” pointed out that a large number of winners were British — and then bashed Trump.

“Quite a lot of British winners. Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions,” he said. A short time later during his speech, Armstrong was bleeped because he made reference to the “sh**hole countries” that Trump allegedly derided last year, Vulture reported.

Viewers just keep tuning out awards shows. “Compared to the last time, the TV Academy show was actually on a Sunday, last night’s Emmys took a hit of just over 30% in metered market ratings from that September 17, 2017 shindig on CBS with a much criticized appearance by ex-White House Press Secretary and now Dancing With the Stars contestant Sean Spicer,” Deadline wrote.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ended up with a then low of 10.172 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. The Stephen Colbert hosted Sunday broadcast 69th Primetime Emmy Awards matched the previous year’s then all-time low of 11.38 million tuning in and what was then a demo low of a 2.5 rating.