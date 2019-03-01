By

In January Guv Brown announced California is at the start of a recession. State revenues are down, schools are being closed by unions, the pension systems are collapsing. Big businesses are leaving the State. Now, an old line Pasadena firm, Parsons, a global corporation is leaving California for Virginia—a low tax State, even with a racist Democrat Governor, Republicans have control of the legislature. “Parsons Corp. already called Greater Washington home to its largest concentration of employees. Now, the engineering giant just calls the region home. The company, which has made two major acquisitions of D.C.-area companies in the last year, has shifted its headquarters from Pasadena, California, to its existing office in Centreville. The move is effective immediately, Parsons announced. The Trinity Parkway building is already noted on the Parsons website as its corporate headquarters. “Relocating to the Washington region puts us in closer proximity to many of our existing and potential clients, as well as key decision makers who influence policy and funding initiatives across our markets, particularly critical infrastructure,” Parsons Chairman and CEO Chuck Harrington said in a statement. The employees will get a 6-7% pay raise—thanks to lower taxes. And, much lower housing and gas costs, due to a more responsible State government. This is a win for Virginia and the California Governor really does not care. Who is next to leave California?

Engineering giant moves headquarters from California to N. Va.

By Michael Neibauer – Associate Editor, Washington Business Journal , 3/1/19

Parsons Corp. already called Greater Washington home to its largest concentration of employees. Now, the engineering giant just calls the region home.

The company, which has made two major acquisitions of D.C.-area companies in the last year, has shifted its headquarters from Pasadena, California, to its existing office in Centreville. The move is effective immediately, Parsons announced. The Trinity Parkway building is already noted on the Parsons website as its corporate headquarters.

“Relocating to the Washington region puts us in closer proximity to many of our existing and potential clients, as well as key decision makers who influence policy and funding initiatives across our markets, particularly critical infrastructure,” Parsons Chairman and CEO Chuck Harrington said in a statement.

“Simply said,” he added, “being in Northern Virginia gives us more opportunities to be in the right places, at the right times, with the right people driving the future of our markets.”

Parsons, founded in 1944, employs about 16,000 across nearly 75 U.S. offices. Those include Centreville, Arlington, Tysons and D.C., plus Columbia, Baltimore and Annapolis Junction in Maryland.

The headquarters move follows Parsons’ January acquisition of Chantilly-based government technology contractor OGSystems and its May 2018 purchase of Polaris Alpha. Between the two acquisitions, Parsons combined its federal and infrastructure businesses in an effort to grow its defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure work, that is, the jobs performed often in Greater Washington.

The company, which operates on four continents, earned about $3 billion in revenue in 2017.

“The Washington capital region is headquarters for many of Parsons largest customers in the defense and intelligence markets, and is the epicenter for legislative and policy actions related to critical infrastructure,” per the Parsons release.

The Parsons relocation is reminiscent of Bechtel Corp.’s headquarters move from San Francisco to Reston in 2018 . Like Parsons, the larger Bechtel already had a substantial presence in Greater Washington when it announced the headquarters decision. The move was simply a matter of relocating about 150 managers and designating Reston as Bechtel’s home — it was more symbolic than a corporate feat. But it spoke volumes about the D.C. area’s economic strength, bumped up the region’s cachet and immediately moved Bechtel to the second spot among the area’s largest private companies, behind only Mars Inc.

Parsons will maintain about 1,300 employees in California.