Enstrom: Coronavirus Lockdown is Not Justified in Low-Risk Los Angeles County

Coronavirus Lockdown is Not Justified in Low-Risk Los Angeles County

James E. Enstrom, PhD, MPH, FFACE, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/19/20

On May 13 Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer issued the latest “Safer at Home Order for Control of COVID” (https://www.foxla.com/news/los-angeles-county-announces-new-safer-at-home-order-with-no-end-date) and on May 14 Governor Gavin Newsom announced the latest California “Stay at Home Order” (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/14/coronavirus-california-stay-at-home-order-reopening-counties/5188552002/). These draconian orders, which extend to August, are having devastating economic and social consequences for Los Angeles County and California. It is important for everyone to have access to the scientific and public health justification for them. Although California is an “open records” state that must reveal the justification, two separate May 13 Public Record Act requests to the California Health and Human Services Agency were immediately rejected with the claim “CHHS has determined that it possesses no documents responsive to your request” (https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/california-health-and-human-services-agency-denies-it-has-documents-to-justify-lockdown-or-re-opening-policy/).

On April 12, UCLA Professor Jeffrey Klausner and I made the case that California’s coronavirus policy must be based on all relevant data (https://www.dailynews.com/2020/04/12/californias-coronavirus-response-must-be-guided-by-the-data/). Tragically, it is not possible to obtain critical data from the relevant California agencies. For instance, in order to properly understand the mortality risk associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to know the total number of deaths, not just the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

I was able to obtain somewhat dated total mortality data from CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) that I have used to approximate current mortality rates. I have focused on persons under 65 years of age because coronavirus deaths are only about 2% of the total deaths in this age range and because about 80% of coronavirus deaths occur in persons at least 65 years of age. For each of the following geographically defined groups the approximate annual age-adjusted total death rate for ages 0-64 years, in deaths per 1,000 persons is:

Los Angeles County Hispanics 1.53

California Hispanics 1.58

Los Angeles County 1.70

California (this rate is tied for lowest state rate in US) 1.76

United States (average) 2.30

Eight Reopening Southern States 3.10 to 3.65

Los Angeles County Hispanics aged 0-64 years have one of the LOWEST total age-adjusted death rates in the entire United States. This rate is LESS THAN HALF of the corresponding rate in eight Southern States that are already well into reopening. Indeed, Los Angeles County residents as a whole have a death rate that is lower than the corresponding rate in every state, including California. Los Angeles County residents and all Californians need to be informed of their incredibly low coronavirus and total death rates. They must be given an opportunity to assess their current mortality risk relative to other factors in their life, particularly unemployment, loss of constitution freedoms, and their uncertain future.

Professor Klausner and I also pointed out the uncertainty that exists in the value of the current “stay at home” orders, especially since the underlying justification for these lockdowns is not being released. This uncertainty has been expressed in the strongest possible terms in a seminal 2006 paper “Disease Mitigation Measures in the Control of Pandemic Influenza” (http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.552.1109&rep=rep1&type=pdf) . This paper was co-authored by renowned infectious disease epidemiologist and Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee, Donald A. Henderson, MD, MPH, who lead a successful world-wide smallpox eradication program (https://www.jhsph.edu/about/history/in-memoriam/donald-a-henderson/).

The following two paragraphs in this paper are profound:

“There are no historical observations or scientific studies that support the confinement by quarantine of groups of possibly infected people for extended periods in order to slow the spread of influenza. A World Health Organization (WHO) Writing Group, after reviewing the literature and considering contemporary international experience, concluded that ‘forced isolation and quarantine are ineffective and impractical.’ Despite this recommendation by experts, mandatory large-scale quarantine continues to be considered as an option by some authorities and government officials.

The interest in quarantine reflects the views and conditions prevalent more than 50 years ago, when much less was known about the epidemiology of infectious diseases and when there was far less international and domestic travel in a less densely populated world. It is difficult to identify circumstances in the past half-century when large-scale quarantine has been effectively used in the control of any disease. The negative consequences of large-scale quarantine are so extreme (forced confinement of sick people with the well; complete restriction of movement of large populations; difficulty in getting critical supplies, medicines, and food to people inside the quarantine zone) that this mitigation measure should be eliminated from serious consideration.”

The Henderson paper, while not necessarily fully applicable to the coronavirus pandemic, reinforces the urgent need for Dr. Barbara Ferrer and Dr. Mark Ghaly to reveal and reconsider their justification for the current lockdowns in Los Angeles County and California. In particular, they must listen to experts who have less draconian approaches to effectively dealing with this pandemic. Low-risk residents in this low-risk state, particularly the 85% of Californians who are under 65 years of age, must be allowed to return to more normal employment and social operations. This can certainly be done in a way that minimizes coronavirus risk, economic devastation, and infringement of constitutional rights.

James E. Enstrom, PhD, MPH, FFACE is Retired UCLA Research Professor (Epidemiology) and President, Scientific Integrity Institute [email protected]