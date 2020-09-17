By

Environmental Regulations Delay Project That Might Have Saved Lives

California Assembly Republican Caucus, 9/16/20

Just two years after the Camp Fire claimed the lives of 85 people in Butte County, the North Complex Fire has swept through the town of Berry Creek killing at least 15 people and destroying approximately 3,000 structures.

Two years ago, Berry Creek was determined a high-risk fire area. An $836,365 grant was secured to cut back 120 acres of vegetation in the area and create fuel breaks to reduce fire danger. However, executive director of the Butte County Fire Safe Council, Calli-Jane DeAnda, told KRCR that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) delayed this project.

After the Camp Fire, Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) worked with the Butte County Fire Safe Council to craft legislation seeking to ease environmental restrictions to help make communities more fire safe. Both pieces of legislation seeking to streamline CEQA for fire protection (AB 431 and AB 2444) were denied a hearing at the State Capitol by Assembly Democrats.

Strict environmental regulations are delaying fuel reduction projects across the state. California must streamline the CEQA process so that towns such as Berry Creek, are better protected during wildfire season.

The North Complex West Zone Fire has killed a total of 15 people and is 34% contained as of Tuesday evening.